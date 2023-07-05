LAWMA to Start Sealing Properties Without Waste Bins from Friday

In a bid to promote responsible waste management practices, the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has unveiled plans to initiate a seal exercise targeting homes without waste bins in Lagos Island and Mainland.

The announcement, made by Mr. Kunle Adebiyi, Executive Director of Finance at LAWMA, comes after the issuance of abatement notices to the affected areas two months ago.

Emphasizing the importance of cultivating proper environmental habits, Adebiyi urged property owners and residents to promptly obtain adequate waste bins for their homes. LAWMA has already provided sufficient notice to tenements to procure the standard waste bins required for proper waste disposal.

“Our aim is to establish a cleaner and more livable environment, and this can only be achieved if residents actively support the efforts of the Authority,” stated Adebiyi. By taking action against violations and ensuring compliance, LAWMA seeks to create a sustainable environment and build the city of our dreams.

Improper waste disposal has been a persistent challenge in many urban areas, leading to environmental degradation and health hazards. LAWMA’s seal exercise serves as a reminder of the responsibility each individual has in maintaining a clean and healthy living space. By adhering to proper waste management practices, residents can contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable Lagos.

As the seal exercise prepares to kick off on July 7, it is imperative for residents to acquire waste bins and integrate proper waste disposal habits into their daily routines. Together, through collective action and compliance, we can pave the way for a greener and more eco-friendly city.

