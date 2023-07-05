‘I’m a Leading Man’ – Tayo Faniran Talks on Conditions for Accepting Movie Roles

When it comes to the world of acting, every role is an opportunity for an artist to leave a mark on the silver screen. But what separates the good from the great? What drives an actor’s decision to accept or reject a role?

Enter Tayo Faniran, the enigmatic actor and former Big Brother Africa runner-up. In a recent interview with Hip TV, he shared his criteria for accepting acting roles.

With his role in Amazon Prime Video’s groundbreaking African original ‘Gangs of Lagos’ already making waves, Faniran’s insights offer a glimpse into the mind of a talented actor striving for excellence and artistic growth.

Faniran emphasizes that the role he plays in a movie is the most significant aspect he considers when evaluating a script. As a talented individual with the potential to lead, he seeks out leading man roles that allow him to shine.

He said, “First thing I look out for when I’m giving a script is my positioning in the story. I think I’m a leading man.

“I have all it takes to be a lead actor. And apart from that, I just love to be the best in what I do. I’m looking for a character that is going to showcase my potential. And in most cases, it’s always the lead character or the supporting lead character.”

Diversity is another crucial element for Faniran. He expresses a desire to avoid being stereotyped or typecast. He seeks out scripts that offer him the opportunity to demonstrate his versatility and flexibility as an actor. No longer content with playing the playboy or the lover boy, he aspires to take on a wide range of characters that challenge him artistically and allow him to explore different facets of his talent.

However, it’s not just about the script; Faniran also takes into account the reputation of the production team and the film’s overall quality. He asks himself important questions: Will the film reach a wide audience? Will it make an impact on his career? These considerations are essential for him to make an informed decision about taking on a role.

While acknowledging the importance of financial compensation, Faniran weighs it against the value of his time. As a businessman with other commitments, he carefully evaluates whether the monetary offer aligns with the potential rewards and growth opportunities the project can bring to his career.

Tayo Faniran’s journey to success began when he captured hearts as the runner-up in Big Brother Africa season 9.

Born and raised in Ilora, Oyo State, he pursued education at First Baptist Primary School, Olivet Baptist High School, and Sped International High School. After completing his studies at the Stars Maritime Academy, where he earned a Higher National Diploma in Shipping Management and Logistics, he ventured into acting and modeling.

Faniran’s passion for acting was ignited during his early years, where he performed in school plays and church events.

However, it was his experience on MNET’s Tinsel that motivated him to become better when faced with criticism. He took a break from the movie scene, focusing on modeling and participating in Pan-African films, including the Netflix production ‘Looking for Love.’

In 2019, he returned to Nigeria with renewed determination, not only reviving his acting career but also launching his own clothing line, Tayo Faniran Clothing, and a beach lounge called Nsuku Food & Chillz.

With his dedication, talent, and discerning eye for exceptional scripts, Tayo Faniran is poised to continue making a significant impact in the world of acting. His hunger for diverse roles that push his artistic boundaries sets him apart, promising audiences thrilling performances that showcase his multifaceted abilities.

While Tayo Faniran may not grace every hot new movie that hits the silver screen, rest assured that when his presence does illuminate our screens, we are in for an unforgettable performance.

