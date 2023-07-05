House of Reps Forms Committee to Probe Alleged JAMB Result Forgery

In a recent development, the House of Representatives has taken action regarding the controversy surrounding Miss Ejikeme Mmesoma and her alleged falsification of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result.

The decision was made during a plenary session, with Deputy Speaker Mr. Benjamin Kalu presiding over the proceedings.

The House unanimously adopted a motion put forward by Awaji-Inombek Abiante, prompting the formation of an Ad-hoc Committee tasked with investigating the matter.

The committee has been given a strict deadline of one week to complete its inquiry and present its findings, after which further legislative action will be taken.

Abiante, who represents the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from Rivers State, defended the need for this investigation by citing statements made by Dr. Fabian Benjamin, the Head of Public Affairs and Protocol at the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB). Dr. Benjamin had alleged that Mmesoma manipulated her UTME results, achieving a score of 249 instead of the 362 she claimed.

What makes this case even more intriguing is that Mmesoma herself has come forward to refute these claims, stating that she obtained her result directly from the JAMB’s verifiable website.

Abiante acknowledged the possibility of technical glitches when it comes to the electronic uploading or downloading of examination or poll results in Nigeria. He stressed the importance of establishing the facts before placing blame on any party involved.

Furthermore, Abiante emphasized the necessity of this probe in light of Dr. Fabian Benjamin’s allegation that some candidates in the 2023 UTME are presenting fake scores in order to gain an unfair advantage over their peers.

It is hoped that the investigation will shed light on the matter and provide clarity on the accuracy of Mmesoma’s claimed score.