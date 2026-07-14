Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Freed Oyo School Principal Recounts Ordeal in Terrorists’ Captivity

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Freed Oyo school principal recounts ordeal in terrorists’ captivity

Heavy rain floods parts of Lagos and disrupts movement

Dangote Refinery switches from Naira to Dollar pricing for petrol sales

Jaafar Jackson makes history as ‘Michael’ passes $1 billion

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala declares bid for Abia governor

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Freed Oyo school principal recounts ordeal in terrorists’ captivity

Rachael Alamu, principal of Community High School, Esin Ele, has described how terrorists beat some of the youngest pupils abducted during an attack on schools in Oriire LGA of Oyo State. She was among teachers and students rescued after spending 56 days in captivity.

Speaking in Ibadan on Monday, Alamu said the abductors disliked noise and often punished younger children for crying or talking. She revealed that some pupils were gagged and beaten, while several male captives were blindfolded, handcuffed and chained.

Alamu also said the victims endured harsh conditions and were frequently moved at night whenever the kidnappers feared their location had been discovered.

Heavy rain floods parts of Lagos and disrupts movement

Heavy rainfall caused severe flooding across parts of Lagos on Monday, bringing business activities to a standstill and leaving motorists and commuters stranded. Ikoyi, Lekki, Victoria Island and Oworonshoki were among the worst-hit areas, with several vehicles partially submerged.

Videos shared online showed long traffic queues as pedestrians walked through knee-deep floodwaters. Many residents said the downpour was one of the heaviest in recent weeks, disrupting movement and reducing productivity.

Lagos Environment Commissioner Tokunbo Wahab said the flooding was caused by a rise in lagoon water levels, which slowed stormwater drainage. He urged residents to remain patient and exercise caution.

Dangote Refinery switches from Naira to Dollar pricing for petrol sales

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has introduced dollar pricing for refined petroleum products, fixing the ex-depot price of petrol at $0.779 per litre. The move ends naira payments introduced under the naira-for-crude arrangement that began in October 2024.

The refinery also set diesel at $1.087 per litre and aviation fuel at $0.942 per litre, with coastal petrol deliveries priced at $1,044.62 per metric tonne. The new rates took effect on Monday, July 13.

In a notice to marketers, the refinery said all previously issued naira-denominated invoices and deal recaps are now invalid. It directed customers not to make payments using the old pricing structure.

Jaafar Jackson makes history as ‘Michael’ passes $1 billion

Jaafar Jackson has made history after his first film, Michael, earned more than $1 billion at the global box office. The achievement makes him the first lead actor whose acting debut has reached the milestone.

The biographical drama follows the life and legacy of the late Michael Jackson, with Jaafar, the singer’s nephew, making his acting debut in the lead role. The film has become one of the biggest musical biopics ever released.

Fans celebrated the record on social media, praising Jaafar’s performance and saying the success reflects Michael Jackson’s lasting global influence nearly two decades after his death.

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala declares bid for Abia governor

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has declared her intention to become the next governor of Abia State after emerging as the African Action Congress (AAC) governorship candidate. She said residents had “no choice” but to support her.

Ogala said she entered the race to transform the state, arguing that Abia has yet to reach its full potential despite the resilience of its people.

She promised to improve infrastructure, create opportunities for young people and restore the state’s prosperity if elected. According to the actress, her ambition is driven by a commitment to serve and improve the lives of Abia residents.