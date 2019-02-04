Salesruby to help businesses generate sales in 2019 at West Africa’s biggest sales event

After a very successful first edition of what is now Nigeria’s biggest sales and revenue leadership training; Salesruby Limited; a leading management consulting and training firm is set to host 1,000 sales and revenue leaders as well as over 25 trainers from across West Africa.

Salesruby, a firm that has built reputation consulting for and training some of Nigeria’s biggest brands in sales, market & business leadership and business process improvement released a press statement signed by the CEO Bunmi Jembola saying “The Sales Leadership Conference will gather over 1,000 participants this April and offer a platform where chief executive officers, business owners, brand managers, sales & business development professionals as well as marketing executives converge to learn new and contemporary approach to driving sales and revenue results.”

According to the statement the maiden edition of the Sales Leadership Conference held at Virginrose Resorts, Victoria Island, Lagos in May, 2018 attracting about 3000 entrepreneurs, brand leaders, marketing and sales leaders from leading organizations in Nigeria including MTN, Renmoney, Axamansard, Peak Milk, Vanguard, Cordros Group etc. Some of last year’s facilitators included (Rashidat Adebisi, Div Dir, Retail Business, Axamansard PLC). (Adekunle Adebiyi, Group Executive, Sales & Distribution, MTN) (Khade Idogho, Chief Marketing Officer, Renmoney Ltd) (Bunmi Jembola, CEO Salesruby and Nigeria’s number 1 sales and high performance trainer)

According to a post-training survey of over 25% of last year’s attendees, there has been an incredible level of measured growth in career, capacity, confidence and overall sales, revenue and business results. Most of the attendees interviewed linked this visible growth to their attendance of the Sales Leadership Training in May of 2018.

This year’s event will span two days and it is packed with premium value contents. The schedule consists of 12 keynotes, 8 breakout sessions, 10 industry-specific sessions, and 4 digital sales sessions; all focused on helping participants drive incredible bottom-line figures in 2019.

The speakers for this year’s Sales Leadership training have been carefully selected and are the very top practitioners leading sales and revenue drive in multiple companies across 12 industries and with exceptional results. Whatever industry or company you may represent, play in, or sell and market to, this is that high-value training where you get to learn how to build and lead high-performing revenue teams, systems, processes and technologies

Given below is a link to learn more about Sales Leadership Conference and the speakers:

https://events.salesruby.com/

Some of the speakers being expected at this year’s event and their topics include:

 Bunmi Jembola, CEO sales ruby- Seven Pillars of Value Communication which details what it takes to persuade a prospect to buy.

 Wale Adeyipo, CEO CWG PLC – Driving Institutional and Large Corporate Sales

 Winston Nolan, CEO the Sales Machine (South Africa) – Pitchology- The critical result factors in every Sales Presentation

 Tope Dare, Executive Director, Infrastructure Business Division, Inlaks- Data-Based and Insights Led Selling

 Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, General Manager, Enterprise Marketing, MTN- Selling to Enterprise-Grade Customers

 Nene Obichie, Head of Sales & Marketing, Pay Attitude – Building a Personal Brand that Sells

 Tolulope Tomori Adedeji-Marketing Director, ABinBev- Aligning Sales & Marketing in Furthering Revenue Objectives

 Siddesh Sawant; GM Sales, Netcore Solutions- Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Sales

 Tunji Oshiyoye; Chief Retail Sales & Marketing Officer, Allianz Insurance PLC- Winning Your Sales Value at Retail

 Femi Eguaikhide; COO, RT Briscoe PLC and over 15 others

This two-days event is focused on how to drive revenue in multiple industries including, banking, FMCG, Consulting, technology, education, agriculture, insurance, health and health management, other financial services, energy, oil & gas, other services, real estate, pharmaceuticals, network marketing etc. By applying actionable and proven strategies on sales which will be offered by the 25+ faculty members who have an average of 20years in actual sales leadership generating hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue for their organizations. It is expected that participants will be able to drive revenue in their organizations to all-time highs.

The event is scheduled to hold as follows:

DATE: April 3rd – 4th 2019

VENUE: Muson Center, 8/9 Marina Road Onikan, Lagos

TO REGISTER VISIT: https://events.salesruby.com/

Email: [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected] or

CALL: Chris: 08146586642; Jumoke: 07052196603; Cynthia: 08110114005