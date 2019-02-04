The Late 5: Senate withdraws Onnoghen’s case from supreme court; We’ll shock vote buyers on Election Day – INEC | Other top stories

Here are the top stories that drove conversation today:

Senate withdraws Onnoghen’s case from supreme court

The Nigerian Senate has discontinued the case it filed at the Supreme Court challenging the suspension of Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN). Onnoghen was suspended by President Buhari on a directive by the Code of Conduct Tribunal, before which he is standing trial over allegations of fraudulent declaration of assets.

A statement on Monday by Yusuph Olaniyonu, spokesman of Senate President Bukola Saraki, noted that the Senate discontinued the case, which had been slated for hearing on Tuesday, as proof of its trust “in the ability of the National Judicial Council (NJC) to resolve the issues.”

I’ll end ASUU strike from the first day in office – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has pledged to end the lingering strike by university lecturers in the country, from his first day at work, if elected the next president of the country. The presidential candidate made this disclosure in Lagos, Sunday evening, at the Silverbird Man of the Year event.

We’ll shock vote buyers on Election Day – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has adopted fresh strategies to check vote buying during the forthcoming general elections. The commission also insists that it would not collate and transmit the results of the elections electronically, saying it does not have a place in the nation’s electoral law.

INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, disclosed this on Sunday night during an interactive session with media executives in Abuja.

Soyinka refuses to endorse my presidential ambition – Sowore

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has said the Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, has not endorsed his presidential ambition. Sowore disclosed this via his verified Instagram handle on Monday.

Atiku only got temporary waiver for corruption ban to visit U.S.

According to an exclusive report from Reuters, the visit presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to Washington two weeks ago to meet with top US diplomats and lawmakers was only possible thanks to a temporary suspension of a travel ban linked to decade-old bribery scandals.