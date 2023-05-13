LP Crisis: Abure Apologizes for Admitting Charlatans into Party; COZA Pastor, Fatoyinbo Confirms Ailment, Reveals Oyedepo’s Role | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

LP Crisis: Abure Apologizes for Admitting Charlatans into Party

COZA Pastor, Fatoyinbo Confirms Ailment, Reveals Oyedepo’s Roler ank

ank Shettima Persuades Speakership Aspirants to Step Down for Abbas, Kalu

“Ready to Leave Aso Villa”: Buhari, Wife Move into “Transitional Home”

Ondo Monarch Bags 10-Year Jail for Destroying Church Property

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss

LP Crisis: Abure Apologizes for Admitting Charlatans into Party

Comrade Julius Abure, the National Chairman of the Labour Party, issued a heartfelt apology to party supporters, acknowledging that the party had inadvertently admitted charlatans and dubious individuals in its pursuit of increased membership. Speaking at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, Abure expressed regret that these individuals had aligned themselves with the party’s adversaries to cause disruption.

Abure cited examples of poor performance by these individuals, emphasizing that they had not contributed anything meaningful to the party. He also reassured party members that he would defend the party’s interests, following a recent court ruling. Abure expressed confidence in taking the matter to the Court of Appeal and urged party supporters to remain calm.

Reaffirming his leadership, Abure dismissed the attempts of a faction within the party to seize control, describing them as motivated by financial incentives. He highlighted his own achievements and urged party members to disregard baseless claims made by the disgruntled faction.

In conclusion, Abure emphasized the Labour Party’s commitment to its vision of a better Nigeria, undeterred by any obstacles or distractions.

COZA Pastor, Fatoyinbo Confirms Ailment, Reveals Oyedepo’s Role

In a recent testimony, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, the founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), shared his journey of healing from an undisclosed illness. The pastor, who faced accusations of sexual assault by Busola Dakolo, wife of renowned musician Timi Dakolo, had previously been observed appearing thin in November 2022, sparking concerns among Nigerians about his health.

During the International Minister Conference organized by David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church, Fatoyinbo confirmed the reality of his illness. While he did not disclose the exact nature of the ailment, he credited his mentor, Oyedepo, for playing a significant role in his recovery. Fatoyinbo revealed that while undergoing medical treatment, Oyedepo fervently prayed for him and spoke blessings over his life.

“I was a little bit ill last year, and despite what medical science dictated, Papa (Oyedepo) spoke, and here I am today,” Fatoyinbo expressed with gratitude. He continued, “I want to give God the glory. I am well today. I used to be a drummer boy in Winners Chapel. Three years ago, I came under Bishop Oyedepo’s covering, and my life and ministry have been extraordinary.”

While the pastor’s testimony did not delve into specific details about his illness, it highlighted the spiritual support he received during his challenging health journey. Fatoyinbo’s acknowledgment of Oyedepo’s prayers and blessings underscores the significant impact of spiritual guidance and intercession in his life.

Shettima Persuades Speakership Aspirants to Step Down for Abbas, Kalu

Kashim Shettima, the vice-president-elect, held a meeting on Friday with several members-elect of the House of Representatives for the upcoming 10th assembly. The gathering, which took place at the vice-president-elect’s residence in Abuja, brought together both returning and newly elected lawmakers. The meeting was organized by the Joint Task, a coalition of eight political parties, including the All Progressives Congress (APC).

During the meeting, Shettima expressed his intention to engage with the contestants in the race for the positions of speaker and deputy speaker, urging them to consider stepping down in favor of Tajudden Abbas and Benjamin Kalu, the preferred candidates of the APC. Some APC representatives in the race have expressed concerns about the party’s choices, citing a lack of prior consultation.

Shettima addressed the representatives-elect, sharing his ongoing efforts to persuade the aspirants to support the party’s selections. He emphasized the importance of fostering a harmonious 10th assembly and avoiding any sense of winners and losers. Shettima highlighted his relationships with fellow contenders, such as Muktar Betara and Idris Wase, expressing his commitment to continuing discussions with them. He also pledged to reach out to Mariam Onuoha in order to work together towards a common goal.

Recognizing the significance of a cohesive executive and legislative relationship, Shettima underscored the role of the national assembly in driving meaningful progress. Drawing on historical examples, he cited instances where presidents’ successes or failures were influenced by their interactions with the legislature. Shettima emphasized the need for a united and productive assembly to maximize the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term.

In response, Abbas assured attendees that he and Kalu would fulfill their responsibilities with utmost efficiency. He expressed their commitment to working together harmoniously and cooperating in the best possible manner to serve the interests of the nation.

“Ready to Leave Aso Villa”: Buhari, Wife Move into “Transitional Home”

President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha, have relocated to the “Glass House,” a transitional residence within the presidential villa reserved for outgoing presidents and their spouses. The move signifies their stay until their official departure from the state house. President-elect Bola Tinubu is expected to assume office on May 29.

While Tinubu is expected to reside at Defence House, a guest house in the presidential villa located in the Maitama district of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), he has been receiving visitors and conducting meetings at his residence in Asokoro.

A video shared on Aisha’s Instagram post on Thursday captured the first lady giving a tour of the villa to Remi Tinubu, the incoming first lady. Aisha expressed her hope that the tradition of using the Glass House as a transitional residence would be maintained.

“The Glass House is a transitional home for the outgoing president. I advise that the Glass House should continue to serve as a transition residence for the outgoing president,” Aisha explained. She also mentioned that she and her husband currently reside there, emphasizing the importance of upholding the tradition.

Remi Tinubu, who also serves as a senator representing Lagos Central, expressed her gratitude to the first lady for the tour and the insights shared during their visit.

“I have had a comprehensive tour, and she has graciously shown me around the house, explaining a lot of things to me in such a short time. It has been overwhelming for me to grasp,” Remi Tinubu commented. She expressed her belief that with God’s help, she will be able to make a meaningful contribution to the nation.

Ondo Monarch Bags 10-Year Jail for Destroying Church Property

Traditional Ruler of Ode community in Ondo State, Oba Adewale Boboye, has been sentenced to 10 years in jail by an Ondo State Magistrate’s Court for unlawfully demolishing property, palm trees, and food crops. The demolished property belonged to The Apostolic Church in Igoba, Akure.

The monarch was arraigned on six counts of felony, specifically malicious damage. The prosecutor, Sergeant Ajiboye Babatunde, stated that the convict conspired with others to commit the crime, unlawfully demolishing the church’s perimeter fence valued at N1 million, palm trees and food crops valued at N5 million, as well as the church’s signpost.

The offences were said to contravene various sections of the Criminal Code of Ondo State. However, the monarch, through his counsel, denied the allegations and pleaded for the court’s mercy.

In her ruling, Magistrate Mrs. Bukola Ojo found the convict guilty on all charges and sentenced him to two years imprisonment with a fine of N20,000 on count one, two years imprisonment without a fine option on counts two and three, one-year imprisonment with a fine of N10,000 on count four, two years imprisonment without a fine option on count five, and one-year imprisonment with a fine of N20,000 on count six.

The court also ordered the convict to pay N5 million as compensation to the complainant for the damage caused. If the compensation is paid, the imprisonment will be vacated. The prison terms are to run concurrently.