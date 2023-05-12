I Must Be the President of This Country; If Not Today, It Will Be Next Time – Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), expressed his unwavering determination to become the president of Nigeria, emphasizing that it is a matter of when not if.

Speaking at a book presentation titled “Peter Obi: Many voices, one perspective” in Awka, the capital of Anambra state, Obi asserted his strong conviction of assuming the presidency, whether in the present or the future.

In his address, Obi stated, “Anyone who thinks I’m on transit is wasting his time. Let me tell you, I must be the president of this country. I’m sure of that. If it is not today, it must be tomorrow,” as reported by Daily Trust.

Refuting any notions of dual citizenship or the possibility of fleeing Nigeria, Obi firmly asserted his commitment to the nation.

He said, “This is my country, I don’t have dual citizenship. If anyone thinks I am going to run away from Nigeria, they are lying.”

To further illustrate his dedication, Obi highlighted his busy schedule, with engagements in Anambra and Lagos on the same day, emphasizing his commitment to actively participate in Nigeria’s affairs.

Despite his strong aspirations, Obi clarified that he was not driven by impatience but by the firm belief that his presidency is an inevitability.

He revealed, “I am not in a hurry to become the president, but I know it must happen.” Drawing upon his past experiences, Obi recounted his three-year legal battle to reclaim his governorship position in Anambra, highlighting his unwavering determination to rectify any flawed processes.

Obi emphasized the importance of doing what is right for the nation. He shared an anecdote about his interaction with Professor Mahmood, who served as a member of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) committee when Obi was the chairman. Despite their acquaintance, Obi stressed that he had not met Professor Mahmood since he became the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Obi recalled advising him, saying, “You’re an umpire, just do what is right.”

Furthermore, Obi drew attention to a report he encountered at a recent event, where the World Food Organization predicted severe hunger in Nigeria in the coming years. Concerned about the nation’s ability to feed itself, Obi stressed the urgency of cultivating a habit of doing what is right. He warned, “If we don’t do the right thing, it will consume us someday.”

Concluding his remarks, Obi reiterated his determination to become the president of Nigeria. He clarified that his pursuit of the presidency was not driven by desperation or haste but by his unwavering commitment to creating a better Nigeria. With steadfast resolve, he proclaimed, “I must be the president of this country; if not today, it will be next time. I’m not desperate; I’m not in a hurry. I’m committed to the cause of a better Nigeria.”