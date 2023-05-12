I Must Be the President of This Country; If Not Today, It Will Be Next Time – Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), expressed his unwavering determination to become the president of Nigeria, emphasizing that it is a matter of when not if.

Speaking at a book presentation titled “Peter Obi: Many voices, one perspective” in Awka, the capital of Anambra state, Obi asserted his strong conviction of assuming the presidency, whether in the present or the future.

In his address, Obi stated, “Anyone who thinks I’m on transit is wasting his time. Let me tell you, I must be the president of this country. I’m sure of that. If it is not today, it must be tomorrow,” as reported by Daily Trust.

Refuting any notions of dual citizenship or the possibility of fleeing Nigeria, Obi firmly asserted his commitment to the nation.

He said, “This is my country, I don’t have dual citizenship. If anyone thinks I am going to run away from Nigeria, they are lying.”

To further illustrate his dedication, Obi highlighted his busy schedule, with engagements in Anambra and Lagos on the same day, emphasizing his commitment to actively participate in Nigeria’s affairs.

Despite his strong aspirations, Obi clarified that he was not driven by impatience but by the firm belief that his presidency is an inevitability.

He revealed, “I am not in a hurry to become the president, but I know it must happen.” Drawing upon his past experiences, Obi recounted his three-year legal battle to reclaim his governorship position in Anambra, highlighting his unwavering determination to rectify any flawed processes.

Obi emphasized the importance of doing what is right for the nation. He shared an anecdote about his interaction with Professor Mahmood, who served as a member of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) committee when Obi was the chairman. Despite their acquaintance, Obi stressed that he had not met Professor Mahmood since he became the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Obi recalled advising him, saying, “You’re an umpire, just do what is right.”

Furthermore, Obi drew attention to a report he encountered at a recent event, where the World Food Organization predicted severe hunger in Nigeria in the coming years. Concerned about the nation’s ability to feed itself, Obi stressed the urgency of cultivating a habit of doing what is right. He warned, “If we don’t do the right thing, it will consume us someday.”

Concluding his remarks, Obi reiterated his determination to become the president of Nigeria. He clarified that his pursuit of the presidency was not driven by desperation or haste but by his unwavering commitment to creating a better Nigeria. With steadfast resolve, he proclaimed, “I must be the president of this country; if not today, it will be next time. I’m not desperate; I’m not in a hurry. I’m committed to the cause of a better Nigeria.”

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija May 12, 2023

Disney Plus and Hulu to Merge into a Single Streaming App

In a significant development, Disney has unveiled its plans to consolidate Hulu and Disney Plus into a single, integrated streaming ...

YNaija May 11, 2023

President Buhari’s Last-Minute $800 Million Loan Request Sparks Concerns and Economic Debate

With just 18 days remaining until President Muhammadu Buhari hands over the reins of power to President-Elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ...

YNaija May 10, 2023

Federal High Court Bars NBC from Imposing Fines on Broadcast Stations

ABUJA – In a groundbreaking ruling on Wednesday, the Federal High Court in Abuja issued a perpetual injunction, prohibiting the ...

YNaija May 9, 2023

Ademola Adeleke’s Election Victory Upheld by Supreme Court, Oyetola’s Appeal Rejected

In a decisive ruling that settles a protracted legal dispute, the Supreme Court has upheld Senator Ademola Adeleke as the ...

YNaija May 8, 2023

Osun State Governorship Election: Supreme Court to Deliver Final Judgment on May 9

The Supreme Court has announced that it will deliver its judgment on Tuesday, May 9, regarding the disputed governorship election ...

YNaija May 8, 2023

Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) Commences Inaugural Session

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) commenced its inaugural session on Monday, marking the beginning of the legal process to ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail