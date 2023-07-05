Nollywood’s Big Love Triumphs at Box Office, Outshines Hollywood Hits

The first half of 2023 may have been underwhelming for Nollywood, with Hollywood movies consistently dominating the Nigerian box office. However, there’s finally a silver lining on the horizon for the local movie industry, thanks to the remarkable success of Inkblots’ latest offering, Big Love.

Despite being released less than a week ago, on June 28, 2023, this romantic drama has already made a significant impact, earning an impressive sum of almost ₦20 million. The movie generated ₦7.5 million from two days of advance screenings, a clear indication that Inkblots’ first title for 2023 was resonating with eager moviegoers.

When Big Love officially opened to the public from June 30 to July 2, 2023, it continued its triumphant run, amassing an additional ₦12 million. With a total earning of ₦19.6 million so far, the romantic film has surpassed foreign blockbusters like Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, The Flash, and Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. Such an accomplishment is a major feat for a Nollywood movie, and Big Love is now just one step away from dominating the local box office.

As we eagerly anticipate the film’s performance in the coming week, there’s no doubt that Big Love has captured the hearts of audiences across the country. This cinematic gem, written and directed by Biodun Stephen, delves into the explosive love story between Adil, a young and passionate dream chaser, and Adina, a determined and independent woman navigating life at a graduate training camp.

When asked about what audiences can expect from the film, Stephen teases, “Big Love will surely make you all fuzzy, mushy, and warm because it’s just that—a beautiful film made to sweeten your heart. I bet you would have a permanent smile on your face while watching. There are so many ‘ooh’ and ‘aww’ moments. Bimbo and Timini’s onscreen chemistry was just a joy to watch.”

Leading the cast of Big Love are the talented Bimbo Ademoye and Timini Egbuson, supported by a stellar ensemble including Jaye Kuti, Seyi Awolowo, Teniola Aladese, Shaffy Bello, Kalu Ikeagwu, Deza The Great, and Jedediah. Their remarkable performances bring the heartfelt story to life, capturing the essence of love, dreams, and personal growth.

If you haven’t experienced the magic of Big Love yet, now is your chance. The film is currently screening in theaters nationwide, providing audiences with an opportunity to immerse themselves in a touching tale that celebrates the power of love and resilience. Don’t miss out on this heartwarming cinematic experience that has captivated Nollywood enthusiasts and film lovers alike.

Watch the trailer below: