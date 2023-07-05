Nigerian Graduate Sets New GPA Record at US School, Receives 40 Scholarship Offers

Science Park High School in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., has recently recognized Achunike Okafor, a Nigerian graduate, for his exceptional academic accomplishments.

According to TapIntoNewark, an online newspaper, Okafor has achieved a remarkable feat by attaining an International Baccalaureate diploma with a record-breaking 4.625 grade point average (GPA) at the school.

Okafor’s outstanding GPA not only surpasses those of his fellow 2,649 graduates in the Class of 2023 but also sets a new milestone for the entire Newark City public school district.

Such an achievement has garnered significant attention, resulting in over 40 scholarship offers from renowned institutions such as Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Duke, Princeton, Penn State, Stanford, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of Southern California, and Rutgers.

Expressing his gratitude, Okafor humbly acknowledged the privilege and responsibility that accompanies such an honor.

He stated, “I am grateful for the opportunities to attend such esteemed universities and to represent my family and community. I do not take lightly the privilege and responsibility to be among the few individuals selected for such honors.”

The 18-year-old prodigy has set his sights on Harvard University, where he plans to pursue a degree in neuroscience.

Okafor’s remarkable accomplishments extend beyond his academic success. Described by Science Park principal Darlene Gearhart as an extraordinary individual, he is known for his humility, drive, and industriousness.

“There’s absolutely nothing average about him. He’s humble, driven, and industrious. He has always been a great kid. He is always eager to learn,” Gearhart commended.

Superintendent of Schools Roger León acknowledged Okafor’s exceptional performance as a source of pride for Science Park High, the school district, and the Newark community.

“We are extremely proud of Achunike Okafor. His achievements are a testament to his perseverance, resilience, and dedication to excellence. We wish him continued success at Harvard and look forward to more accomplishments from him in the future,” stated León.

Not only is Achunike Okafor’s success a source of pride for his school and community, but it also brings immense joy to his family.

His father, Godfrey Okafor, emphasized the value they place on education in their household, stating, “We place a high premium on education in our home. Education, and continuing to learn in life, allows young people to provide for themselves and their families and build their future.”

As a high school math teacher himself, Mr. Okafor is proud that his son’s achievements reflect the importance they have placed on education.

In addition to his academic pursuits, Achunike Okafor has actively participated in various leadership roles and extracurricular activities at Science Park High School. He co-founded the Science Club, served as the vice-president of the Junior Student Council and the Stand & Deliver Club, and held the position of president in both the Future Educators Club and Black Student Union. Okafor also demonstrated his skills as the co-captain of the robotics team and served as the treasurer of the Environmental Club.

Achunike Okafor’s remarkable academic journey and his commitment to excellence have made a significant impact at Science Park High School and beyond. His achievements serve as an inspiration to students and educators alike, highlighting the power of determination, resilience, and a passion for learning.