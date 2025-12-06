theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
December 6, 2025
0 Comment
93 Views

Top 5 Podcasts Of The Week 

by YNaija
It’s another weekend and there is an offering of interesting podcasts to listen to while going about your day, and in this article, we discuss our top five.  In this episode, Ebuka invites Ik Osakioduwa, Murewa and Sonaria Ondeck and they discuss the way young boys are raised in society now.  On this episode Jola... Read More
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Court Grants ₦10 Million Bail to Minors in Jail for #EndBadGovernance Protest
10 Things The Economy Took From Us

It’s another weekend and there is an offering of interesting podcasts to listen to while going about your day, and in this article, we discuss our top five. 

  1. MENtality

In this episode, Ebuka invites Ik Osakioduwa, Murewa and Sonaria Ondeck and they discuss the way young boys are raised in society now. 

  1. I Said What I Said
1.90.5-MMGIPUBJVQRD62FF4CEAL62VBY.0.1-1

On this episode Jola and FK sit with Tai of Foodie In Lagos as they talk about navigating grief, the struggle with teaching children about traditions and relationships between siblings. 

  1. The Honest Bunch 

In this episode, the gang sit with fitness oracle, and coach Tari to discuss what is termed as “hot takes” in today’s media. 

  1. So Nigerian

On this episode, the hosts sit with digital creator Tobeszn as they discuss his growth, and journey as a creator, and the highs and lows of content creation. 

  1. OffAir Podcast

On this episode, Gbemi and Toolz sit with Nimi and Skuki Peeshaun as they discuss navigating the dating scene in Nigeria and the challenges professionals face in the country.

The Media Blog
, , , ,
YNaija
Ayomitide Adeyinka is a writer who loves turning complex ideas into stories people actually want to read. With a political science degree and five years in the content trenches, he has written about everything from Nigerian culture and politics to blockchain technology and brand strategies.
View All Posts by Author
Weekend Recap: Here’s What You Missed Over The Week
Previous Post
EiE Nigeria Unveils Distinguished Speakers for Its 15th Anniversary Celebration, Okonjo-Iweala to deliver keynote address
Next Post
You May Also Like
NLC Threatens Nationwide Action Over Rising Insecurity
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NLC Threatens Nationwide Action Over Rising Insecurity
Top 5 Podcasts Of The Week 
Top 5 Podcasts Of The Week 
0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

EiE Nigeria Unveils Distinguished Speake...
Top 5 Podcasts Of The Week 
Weekend Recap: Here’s What You Missed ...
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Akpabio Sues Akpoti-Uduaghan for ₦200bn Over Harassment Claims
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Akpabio Sues ...
Davido x Wizkid: Sworn Enemies or Strategic Social Media Games?
Davido x Wizkid: Sworn Enemies or Strate...
The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/...

Recent Comments

15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 arrow 0 4000 1 0 horizontal https://ynaija.com 300 0 1