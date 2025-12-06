Top 5 Podcasts Of The Week 

10 Things The Economy Took From Us

It’s another weekend and there is an offering of interesting podcasts to listen to while going about your day, and in this article, we discuss our top five.

MENtality

In this episode, Ebuka invites Ik Osakioduwa, Murewa and Sonaria Ondeck and they discuss the way young boys are raised in society now.

I Said What I Said

On this episode Jola and FK sit with Tai of Foodie In Lagos as they talk about navigating grief, the struggle with teaching children about traditions and relationships between siblings.

The Honest Bunch

In this episode, the gang sit with fitness oracle, and coach Tari to discuss what is termed as “hot takes” in today’s media.

So Nigerian

On this episode, the hosts sit with digital creator Tobeszn as they discuss his growth, and journey as a creator, and the highs and lows of content creation.

OffAir Podcast

On this episode, Gbemi and Toolz sit with Nimi and Skuki Peeshaun as they discuss navigating the dating scene in Nigeria and the challenges professionals face in the country.