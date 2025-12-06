Weekend Recap: Here’s What You Missed Over The Week

This week has been an exciting one in the entertainment industry, with Detty December preparations picking up, marital news and upcoming musical collaborations.

Juma Jux, Busta Rhymes And Bella Shmurda Scheduled To Headline Detty December Fest

The Detty December Fest has announced the first 3 headliners for their 2025 shows.

The month-long festival is expected to begin by December 6th, 2025 and run until next year with the concert locations shifting between the Livespot Entertarium and Ilubirin, Ikoyi Bourdillon Road.

Bella Schmurda is scheduled to perform on the 13th of December, with Juma Jux’s show being on the 18th and Busta Rhymes being the day after.

Fashion Influencer Akin Faminu Celebrates Introduction With His Fiancee

Akin Faminu who proposed to his long time partner, Kiky Festus, a digital creator in July has shared that the couple have now begun their marital preparations.

The couple shared pictures of their introduction on their social media platforms and received love and support from their colleagues and fans.

Wizkid Announces Upcoming Collaboration With Asake

Grammy Winning Afrobeat Popstar, Wizkid has announced a collaboration project with Asake.

In an interview with Apple Music, Wizkid teased the collaborative project and announced what is expected to be an Extended playlist (EP) created by both artists.

Wizkid also shared that the project is slated for release this month, just in time for Detty December, while neither artist has given up any more details on the collaboration it has gotten attention and excitement from both fandoms.

2Face Calls Out Family For Endangering Him And His Wife

Veteran musician, 2Face has called out his family on a recent video, accusing them of endangering his wife and the mother of his newborn child.

The couple who went viral after videos showing them having an altercation in London that ended in the musician being arrested have reportedly been having issues.

2Face took to social media to ask for his family to stop endangering his wife, Natasha, insisting that no one was truly privy to their personal life, and adding that his wife had since been receiving death threats and a blow to her reputation due to their interference.

The family is yet to respond to the singer’s claims.

Popular Comedian Sabinus Confirms End Of Marriage

The 30 year old comedian revealed his marital status on a recent TikTok live stream, informing fans that his two year marriage was now over.

Sabinus reiterated that the couple had made an amicable decision to go their separate ways, emphasizing that the ex couple were on good terms and working together to co-parent their daughter.