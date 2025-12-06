EiE Nigeria Unveils Distinguished Speakers for Its 15th Anniversary Celebration, Okonjo-Iweala to deliver keynote address

As Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria) prepares to mark 15 years of transforming civic engagement and strengthening democratic accountability, the organisation has announced the eminent figures who will take the stage at its landmark anniversary dinner on December 10th in Lagos. The event, themed “Footprints & Frontlines,” will spotlight the movement’s journey from protest to progress, while setting the tone for a new chapter of civic leadership.

The evening will open with a keynote address by Director-General of the World Trade Organization Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. Her presence carries deep symbolic weight for EiE. Fifteen years ago, her powerful remarks helped inspire a generation of young Nigerians to begin shaping a new democratic culture. Her return at this historic moment reinforces the significance of citizen action in building a stronger nation.

In keeping with EiE’s tradition of amplifying diverse voices across society, the celebration will feature short, compelling interventions from respected national figures whose work embodies the spirit of civic responsibility. Their contributions will reflect the core pillars that sustain Nigeria’s democracy and the shared duty of citizens and institutions to champion accountability.

Representing the private sector, Co-founder of GTCO Group and Chairman of FATE Foundation, Fola Adeola will speak to the role of enterprise and ethical leadership in nation-building. From the civil society front, Founder and Chair of the School of Politics, Policy and Governance, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili will share insights shaped by decades of governance reform and public advocacy.

The traditional institution will be represented by the Emir of Kano, His Highness Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi, whose moral clarity continues to influence national discourse. Nigeria’s first Minister of Communication Technology, Omobola Johnson, will bring the perspective of government and public service, reflecting EiE’s long-standing commitment to bridging citizens and institutions.

The media’s essential role in sustaining democracy will be highlighted by CEO of BusinessDay Media Ltd, Frank Aigbogun, while the religious sector will be represented by Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan Kukah, renowned for his bold commentary on justice and national cohesion. Rounding out the lineup is Rapper, Producer and Entrepreneur, MI Abaga, whose voice has shaped youth consciousness and civic awareness across the continent.

“This anniversary is more than a celebration; it is a strategic convening of the very pillars that hold our society together,” said Opeyemi Adamolekun, Executive Director of Enough is Enough Nigeria. “Having Dr. Okonjo-Iweala, whose global leadership is rooted in Nigerian soil delivering the keynote is a profound statement. It’s also a nod to her role in delivering the keynote at the 2010 Future Awards that set the tone for EiE’s birth. Alongside her, the diverse voices from the boardroom, the palace, the pulpit, the newsroom, and the stage represent a unified vision: Nigeria’s progress demands the engaged participation of every sector.”

These speakers will join EiE in an evening that promises depth, reflection, and renewed momentum. Their participation underscores the organisation’s belief that accountability thrives when every corner of society stands up, speaks out, and acts with purpose.

The anniversary dinner will also feature a short film that showcases the role of active citizenship across three eras of Nigeria’s democratic journey – Concerned Professionals, #EnoughIsEnough and #EndSARS. This celebration is positioned not just as a reflection on past triumphs but as a strategic launchpad for mobilising renewed commitment.

While this landmark dinner is an invitation-only event, EiE has reserved a limited number of seats for the public. Committed citizens can request an invitation at bit.ly/EiE15th