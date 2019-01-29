Here’s all you should know about the #AmuwoDecides 2019 political debate

The 2nd edition of #AmuwoDecides is here again as Festaconline, a hyperlocal media brand (Festaconline.com.ng) with support from various organisations and brands has put together the 2nd edition of the grassroots /community focused debate amongst candidates vying for electoral positions in the Lagos State House of Assembly and the Federal House of Representatives come 2019 general elections in Amuwo-Odofin.

The debate which is scheduled to hold on Saturday, 2nd of February 2019, 10am at the Golden Tulip Hotels, Festac Town, Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos State is put together to enlighten, sensitize, and inform the community and stakeholders what the legislative candidates in Amuwo-Odofin LG to reveal their plans for the Local government area in the next political terrain.

The political parties taking part in the debate are African Democratic Congress (ADC), Action Democratic Party (ADP), the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the Alliance For New Nigeria (ANN), All Progressives Congress (APC), the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Young Progressive Party (YPP).

#AmuwoDecides19 is supported by YNaija, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) Amuwo-Odofin, Golden Tulip Hotels, Lagospedia , Insidemainland, The News Guru , Shakarasquare, Akpraise, 3birth, FestaconlineTV, NigeriaWailers, EIE, etc.

The debate would host candidates vying for Lagos State House of Assembly and House of Representatives in Amuwo-Odofin local government area, Lagos, Nigeria.

The debate is strictly by registration and reservation. To do so, kindly WhatsApp/ SMS name, location and email address to 07037373762 or email [email protected]

You can also follow the debate by following these hashtags on social media #amuwodecides