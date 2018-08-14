Summit of the Alternatives is a big deal and here’s what should interest you

In response to the security, political and socio-economic crises that currently plague Nigeria amid a seeming recurrence of incompetent persons being elected into political offices, like-minded organizations are partnering to host a gathering termed the: “Summit of the Alternatives” (SOTA). 

“SOTA” will start a paradigm shift in the mindset of Nigeria’s political class and a convergence of credible, competent and capable alternatives to lead by developing a framework for the right political system that crafts the Nigeria of our dream.

Attend  SOTA on August 15 & 16, 2018, at Shehu Musa Yaradua Center, Abuja.
11 am daily.

You need to REGISTER now to attend!

Summit of the Alternatives is a partnership between BudgITCDDEiE, Nigeria First, Red Card Movement & YIAGA.

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq

