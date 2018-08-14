Just In: Dankwambo meets Obasanjo behind closed doors

Governor of Gombe State and Presidential aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ibrahim Dankwambo is reportedly meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, behind closed doors.

The meeting holding at Obasanjo’s penthouse inside the premises of the Presidential Library in Ogun, is believed to be part of ongoing consultations by the former accountant general of the federation after he declared his intention to join the race for the presidency last week.

Dankwambo becomes the second political figure touted to be running for the office of the President to visit the former Nigerian leader in the last 24 hours, after Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki’s visit on Monday.