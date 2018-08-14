LGBTQ issues aren’t usually covered in the Nigerian mainstream media, but Guardian Life broke protocol

On Sunday, Guardian Life, the entertainment and lifestyle supplement of The Guardian, published a cover story on being LGBTQ in Nigeria. This is almost the equivalent of NTA‘s Cyril Stober, or whoever anchors their nightly news these days, beaming a smile as they rationalise sex work or abortion.

First of all, that Guardian Life profile is a welcome development in the media coverage of LGBTQ stories and shows they aren’t only meant for niche publications. Written by the magazine’s content production lead Chidirim Ndeche and Urenna Ukiwe, and titled LGBTQ In Nigeria: Between Law and Love, the cover feature begins with this opener: “For every rational human being, finding love is, arguably, one of the best things in life. And when that love enjoys the support of friends and family, the joy is fuller.”

I should add that it is not a puff piece. Researched and well-written, with a dose of interview excerpts, the article is ostensibly a crash course for anyone unfamiliar with LGBTQ existence in Nigeria. Managing to adopt an editorial tone of ambivalence, or maybe just neutrality, the story gives LGBTQ Nigerians the visibility they deserve, amid constitutionally-enabled homophobia and rampant, violent dehumanisation.

Mainstream media don’t have the sensitivity, nuance or even the grasp to tell LGBTQ stories. And when they do, it’s screwed up – sparse, clumsy coverage undergirded by religious and cultural viewpoints, and the clickbait fare associated with bloggers.

As such, there’s been an emergence of LGBTQ-centric media outlets, from Kito Diaries and the aesthetically rebellious A Nasty Boy to the newly-launched Dear Queers, cultural mascots representing everything queer and non-conforming. Guardian Life‘s contribution to the LGBTQ press canon is characteristic of their zeitgeist-defining editorial ethos: since June, they have done press coverage on the SARS epidemic, countered rape culture and demystified depression.

It remains to be seen if other mainstream outlets, in the context of LGBTQ media coverage, will follow suit. For Guardian Life, though, I’m trying to drown out my cynicism about their LGBTQ-leaning feature, and just enjoy the moment.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 14, 2018

Just In: Dankwambo meets Obasanjo behind closed doors

Governor of Gombe State and Presidential aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ibrahim Dankwambo is reportedly ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 14, 2018

The Big 5: Saraki meets Obasanjo behind closed doors, Falconets cross over to World Cup quarter finals | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki,  on Monday held a closed-door meeting ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 13, 2018

The Late 5: PDP rejects Bauchi bye-election results, Disregard news that weapons were found in Daura’s home- DSS | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: The Department of State Services (DSS), has dismissed videos in circulation which ...

Oludolapo Adelana August 13, 2018

The YNaija Cover – the 13th of August

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija: Idris Elba is teasing us as James Bond on ...

Editor August 13, 2018

#YNaijaEssays: It is time we squared up and deconstructed the concept of childhood

Over the weekend, a tweet with an image from a children’s book was shared widely on Nigerian Twitter. Picture courtesy ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 13, 2018

The Big 5: EFCC debunks claim accounts were frozen on Saraki’s order, I’ll be President for just one term – Atiku | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: Former Vice President and chieftain of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail