Entertainment Roundup: MURIC mocks Falz over NBC’s ban of #ThisIsNigeria video, Aretha Franklin gravely ill | More stories

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has hailed the decision of the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) to ban the song ‘This is Nigeria’, Falz’s cover of  Childish Gambino’s ‘This is America.’

According to a statement by its leader, Ishaq Akintola, on Monday, the group noted that the ban on the song may not be unconnected with a petition it sent to the National Film And Video Censors Board (NFVCB), following a widespread backlash it received from the public over a threat of litigation, it issued to the artist in June, in relation to parts of the video that allegedly depicted Fulanis and Muslims as killers and women in hijab engaging in the notorious ‘Shaku Shaku’ dance.

In what was obviously a mockery of the artiste, Akintola said: “Let him go and show how brilliant he is in court. He and his fans laughed at us when we complained about his provocative and vulgar video. But there is no doubt that he who laughs last laughs best,” adding that the NBC should ensure that the video remained banned until the artist removes all the offensive parts.

American singer and songwriter, Aretha Franklin is said to be “seriously ill” and receiving hospice care in Detroit.

The 76-year-old iconic soul singer, whose career spans seven decades with a total of 18 Grammy Awards is reported to currently have at her side, friends and family as support floods in online from friends and fellow artists.

Celebrity website, TMZ  has also reported that a “long-time friend was told a week ago ‘prepare yourself, she’s dying.'”

Nicki Minaj has dropped a new video for Ganja Burn, one of the songs off her brand new 19- track album, Queen.

The singer disclosed the information on her instagram account on Tuesday.

