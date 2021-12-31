Taking Afrobeats to the world: Wizkid is Y!/YNaija.com Person of the Year

The editorial board of Y! (TV and Online) is pleased to announce music superstar, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as ‘Wizkid’ as its pick for Person of the Year 2021.

Wizkid, chosen by a consensus of YNaija editors as overall winner amongst ten outstanding nominees announced by the board earlier in December; is the first honoree ever to clinch the award twice.

This year’s nominees included Dr. Akintoye Akindele [Investment], Kamaru Usman [Sports], Ayodeji ‘Wizkid’ Balogun [Entertainment], Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala [Public Service] and Mo Abudu [Entertainment]. Others are Honourable Justice Doris Okuwobi [Public Service], David ‘Davido’ Adeleke [Entertainment], D’Tigress [Sports], Abimbola Adebakin [Health], and the Nigerian Youth [Citizenship].

The YNaija Person of the Year ( Y!/YNaija.com Person of the Year) was first introduced in 2011, and has since inception been awarded to individuals of Nigerian origin as a way of recognising their most visible influence and achievements through acts of social good, personal achievement or innovation.

YNaija prioritises in its selection; citizens with the most outsized impact on the Nigerian society in the year under review – breaking new boundaries or consolidating on gains – and driving the advancement of the public, especially young people.

Previous winners of the award include:

2011: The editors announced there was no winner.

2012: Aliko Dangote – Entrepreneur and Africa’s richest man.

2013: Jason Njoku  – Tech industry trailblazer and Co-founder of iROKO Partners.

2014: Obiageli ‘Oby’ Ezekwesili – Former Minister of education and Activist.

2015: Josephine Ugwu – the honest airport cleaner who found and returned the precious sum of N12 million in cash.

2016: The Nigerian Paralympics team was chosen for their excellent outing at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

2017: Ayo ‘Wizkid‘ Balogun – Entertainer and Songwriter

2018:  Segun ‘Segalink’ Awosanya –  Activist and ENDSARS Camapigner.

2019: Omoyele Sowore – Pro-democracy campaigner, rights activist and founder of Sahara Reporters.

2020: #EndSARS Protesters comprising all campaigners, promoters, online as well as offline protesters.

Abimbola Adebakin; a highly innovative health practitioner who has taken a tech-driven approach to addressing some major health concerns within the country, on Thursday, December 30 won the popular vote of a poll which ran for about one month.

READ ALSO: Abimbola Adebakin wins popular vote in YNaija Person of the Year 2021 poll 

An editorial from the board will be published at 4:30pm today; explaining its motivation for the choice of Ayodeji ‘Wizkid’ Balogun as its pick for the award.

Happy New Year in advance!

You may also like

Wilfred Okiche December 31, 2021

#YNaija2021Review: Asaba declaration, Northwest bandits, electoral bill…The Biggest News Stories of the Year

We followed some of the biggest headlines obsessively. Banditry in the northwest About 140 students went missing in July after ...

Wilfred Okiche December 31, 2021

#YNaija2021Review: Chronic insecurity, Banditry, Rising Inflation … The 10 Biggest Tragedies of the Year

This year was relentless. Is the country burning? The Alleged Rape of Keren-Happuch Akpagher 14-year-old Keren-Happuch Aondodoo Akpagher, a student ...

Wilfred Okiche December 31, 2021

#YNaija2021Review: Burna Boy’s Grammy, Wizkid’s Essence, fintech unicorns… 10 Moments that Made Us Proud this Year

Being Nigerian is hard enough. But these breakthroughs felt like collective wins and made it a little bit easier to ...

Wilfred Okiche December 31, 2021

#YNaija2021Review: IPOB ghost Mondays, Tokyo Olympics disgrace…10 Moments that Made Us Worry About Nigeria (seriously)

It is a dog-eat-dog world out here. But does it have to be? Arranged in alphabetical order. Invasion of the ...

Editor December 31, 2021

Editorial: Why Ayodeji ‘Wizkid’ Balogun is YNaija Person of the Year 2021

Afrobeats to the world. This vote of confidence in the crossover potential of Nigeria’s music industry has been a thing ...

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq December 30, 2021

Abimbola Adebakin wins popular vote in YNaija Person of the Year 2021 poll | Editor’s Pick to be announced Friday

 Abimbola Adebakin, one of the country’s foremost purveyors of medical solutions has emerged popular vote winner in a poll conducted ...

