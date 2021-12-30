10 major tourist centres in South-South Nigeria

With diverse people and cultures, Nigeria is widely recognised and celebrated for distinguishing itself through its history, legend, natural beauty and conquest. From rain forests in the south, broad savanna woodlands in the centre to a semi-desert region in the north, Nigeria offers a remarkable range of physical beauty and hospitality, all available to be enjoyed by interested tourists this yuletide season. It also offers a wide variety of tourist attractions, including rivers and ocean beaches ideal for swimming and other water sports, unique wildlife, tropical forests, and magnificent waterfalls.

Other attractions include traditional ways of life preserved in local customs, rich and varied handicrafts, and other colourful products depicting native arts and lifestyles. Tourism represents a unique area of activity, a segment of essential importance in the economic and social life of many societies in the world. Tourism is also a means for cultures to mix, understand and co-exist. And if you are visiting Nigeria or living in Nigeria, here are the top ten tourist centres in South-South Nigeria you should enjoy:

Port Harcourt Pleasure Park Garden City Amusement Park Discovery Park Ibeno Beach Yenagoa Peace Park Bayelsa National Forest Obudu Mountain Resort Agbokim waterfalls Park Vega Waterpark Benin City National Museum

Port Harcourt Pleasure Park

Port Harcourt PLEASURE PARK is a public recreation park in Port Harcourt, Rivers. It is strategically located along the central Aba Road and flanked between the Army Barracks (Bori Camp) and Air Force base junction, on an expansive open land with 24-7-365 internal security. The park boasts a wide range of facilities, including an extensive children’s playground, a miniature soccer field, 5-person paddle boats, each designed for drivers and three passengers and water steps.

There is a golf course, exercise machines ranging from simple walkers and massage machines to elliptical trainers. In addition, there is a jogging track, restaurants and a climbing tower. Other facilities include 5-star Cinema, PS4 Games, Water Steps, Mini Soccer Field, Gyroscope, Bull Rodeo, Carousel, Paint Ball, Shooting range, Table Tennis, Kids Boat ride, Train ride, Cart ride (Family off-road trip), Oculus game, Virtual Reality games, Virtual Reality Fitness room.

Location: Peace Park, Between Army Bori Camp and Airforce base junction, City Centre, Port Harcourt.

Garden City Amusement Park

Garden City Amusement Park is an environmentally friendly entertainment, recreational facility, fully equipped with modern rides and games for the family – parents, children, adolescents and adults. Garden City Amusement Park is designed and built with passion and love to entertain, educate, recreate, inspire and develop the physical, mental and spiritual wellness of everyone who visits the facility.

Park Location: Plot 9, Birabi Street, G.R.A. Phase 1, Opp. Hotel Presidential, Port Harcourt.

Discovery Park

Discovery Park is one of the popular sit-outs in Akwa Ibom that has a 1,200 capacity main hall and comes with good music, food, drinks, barbeque, table tennis and snooker – all affordable. In addition, it is a major nature-friendly resort and recreational ground suitable for parties, school reunions, picnics, concerts etc. It offers a breathtaking view of a calm environment with green vegetation.

Location: Obio Imo Street by Udo Umana Uyo.

Ibeno Beach

Ibeno Beach is one of the beaches on the Atlantic Ocean along the shorelines of Ibeno. It is the longest sand beach in West Africa, located in Ibeno, a local government area of Akwa Ibom. Ibeno beach provides an aesthetically-pleasing coastline, which provides facilities for beach volley, boating, water sporting and relaxation.

Yenagoa Peace Park

The Peace Park is a pleasant place for leisure, sports activities, recreational and lavish amenities. An artificial lake was created in the centre of the Yenagoa Peace Park, adding beautiful curves to the landscape and enhancing aqua activities. Peace Park serves as an amusement park, with thousands of visitors going for a vacation and recreational purposes.

It is a popular resort and leisure centre in Bayelsa, reputed to be where former Niger Delta militants in Bayelsa laid down their arms and renounced militancy. The park features an artificial lake, a relaxation spot, and recreational facilities.

Location: Mbiama-Yenagoa Road, Yenagoa.

Bayelsa National Forest

The Bayelsa National Forest is home to some of the last chimpanzees in Nigeria. It covers part of the old Nembe Kingdom, now divided into the Nembe and Brass local government areas, in Bayelsa. The reserve is a freshwater swamp forest with an area of 9,324 hectares. Hunters can access the forest through the creeks and along oil pipelines.

Obudu Mountain Resort

Obudu Mountain Resort, also known as Obudu Cattle Ranch, is one of Africa’s finest and most exciting and spectacular tourist destinations. It is located in the highlands and deep tropical forests of Cross River with a temperate climate at about 45 miles from the border with Cameroon. If you are a tourist looking for a mix of adventure and idyllic tranquillity, then Obudu Cattle Ranch is the place to be. With rich natural vegetation and a picturesque view, Obudu is increasingly becoming popular amongst tourists from all around Nigeria and Africa as a whole. The ranch has numerous pleasant and beautiful mountain-area and country-side views, with a well preserved and calm Serene to suit all our guests.

Agbokim waterfalls

Agbokim waterfalls are situated in the Etung local government area of Cross River, very close to its border with Cameroon. The waterfalls are about 15 kilometres (9.3 mi) from Ikom and 320 kilometres (200 mi) from Calabar. Named after the host town, Agbokim Waterfalls comprises seven streams that display a breathtaking cascade of freshwater plunging down the high cliff into the beautiful tropical rainforest. It is surrounded by steep hills, valleys, and luxuriant vegetation. Agbokim Waterfalls has beautiful scenery and is an ideal location for that romantic getaway in an environment surrounded by the loving arms of Mother Nature. It is also an excellent spot for a picnic with family and friends.

Park Vega Waterpark

Park Vega is the largest water park in West Africa, the first international standard water park in Nigeria and West Africa, and a member of IAAPA (International Association of Amusements & Attractions) and W.W.A. (World Waterparks Association). Park Vega has a space hole waterslide, multi surf slide, freefall slide, black hole wave combo slide, aqua tower, splash pad, wave pool, relax pool, cabanas, restaurants and bars, and spaces to hosts parties.

Location: Nmordi Street, Ewuru Road, Off Km 68 Benin-Asaba Expressway, Agbor, Delta.

Benin City National Museum

The Benin City National Museum is a national museum in Benin City, located in the city centre on King’s Square. The museum has many artefacts related to the Benin Empire, such as terracotta, bronze figures and cast iron pieces. They also carry ancient art related to the early times. Benin City Museum boasts an impressive number of historical and cultural artefacts. It is regarded as one of the richest among the National Museums in Nigeria due to its history, not just for the Benin Empire, but of surrounding ancient city-states.

Location: Ring Road Roundabout, Oka, Benin City.