Nigeria Has Disappointed Africa, the Entire Black Race, and the World — Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s recent address on Monday stirred significant waves across Nigeria and beyond, as he candidly expressed deep disappointment in the country’s inability to live up to expectations since gaining independence 63 years ago.

Speaking at the public presentation of the book titled ‘Reclaiming the Jewel of Africa,’ authored by former Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Olusegun Aganga, Obasanjo pulled no punches, stating that Nigeria’s letdown has been felt not only within its borders but also reverberates across the African continent and the global stage.

The book launch, held in Abuja, witnessed a notable gathering of past and present senior government officials, with President Bola Tinubu represented by his Special Adviser on Monetary Policy, Olawale Edun. During the virtual event, former President Goodluck Jonathan and Obasanjo delivered their speeches, addressing Nigeria’s pressing challenges and opportunities for renewal.

Obasanjo’s keynote address laid bare the nation’s shortcomings, firmly asserting that Nigeria has failed to live up to its potential over the past six decades. With unwavering candor, he pointed out that the country’s letdown has been far-reaching, impacting not only its citizens but also the entire black race and the global community.

Obasanjo said, “Over the last 63 years, we have not lived up to expectations. We have disappointed ourselves; we have disappointed Africa; we have disappointed the black race; and we have disappointed the world.”

Highlighting the importance of Aganga’s book, Obasanjo commended the former Minister for identifying, itemizing, and recommending a way forward for the country. However, he emphasized that any meaningful progress must begin with a candid admission of failure.

He expressed concern that Nigeria has often grappled with ineffective leadership, self-centeredness, ethnic and religious divisions, and a lack of understanding of the broader world, all of which have hindered the nation’s trajectory toward development.

Obasanjo’s impassioned call for introspection and a commitment to change echoes throughout the nation, sparking conversations about Nigeria’s collective responsibility in charting a new path toward unity, competence, and genuine progress. As his words resonate globally, stakeholders, leaders, and citizens are prompted to contemplate the nation’s future, embracing a renewed sense of purpose and determination to steer Nigeria toward prosperity and a brighter future for generations to come.