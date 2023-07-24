Angel Reveals Club Fight with Frodd That Ended Their Friendship #BBNaijaAllStars

Drama unfolded in the Big Brother house today as Angel engaged in a candid conversation with Adekunle and Neo in their room, shedding light on a past conflict with fellow housemate Frodd.

Revealing the reason behind their long-standing silence and bitter fallout, Angel disclosed that the two had a heated altercation in a club last year.

According to her account, Frodd initially invited her to join him for a night out, and they set off to the club together.

However, things took a sour turn when they arrived, and Frodd introduced Angel to his friends seated at a table. One of his friends reportedly tried to dismiss her with the help of a bouncer, igniting her anger and prompting her to raise her voice in protest.

In the heat of the moment, Frodd intervened, attempting to quiet her down, which only fueled her anger further.

Angel recalled, “When we got to where his friends were seated, I accidentally bumped into one of them, and he ordered his bouncer to remove me. I was furious and began shouting at both his friend and the bouncer. Frodd stepped in and told me to keep quiet. You can imagine how I reacted. I confronted him as well and had one of my friends from the club drive me home. Since that incident last year, we haven’t spoken until we met in the Big Brother house.”

The revelation has sparked curiosity and intrigue among viewers, as they eagerly anticipate the unfolding drama and how the former friends will navigate their rekindled relationship in the confined space of the reality show.

As tensions rise and emotions run high, the Big Brother house is set to be a melting pot of revelations, conflicts, and surprising twists as the contestants confront their pasts and vie for the ultimate prize.

