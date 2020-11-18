The 4th New Media, Citizens, and Governance Conference is here | Register to attend

NMCG 2020

BudgIT, Enough is Enough Nigeria (EiE Nigeria) and Paradigm Initiative (PIN) will hold the fourth edition of the bi-annual pan-African New Media, Citizens and Governance Conference (NMCG) virtually on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

Africa’s civic space is evolving with the application of new technologies and methods to strengthen advocacy and foster active citizenship. With the COVID-19 pandemic, leveraging technology has become the norm and these three organizations have effectively used new media to drive social impact across different contexts. The theme of the conference is New Media & Voice: People, Action & Hashtags.

The conference will have 3-panel sessions:

1) Media Censorship and Freedom of Speech;

2) New Media and Social Change; and

3) Seeding Disinformation & Messing with our Minds.

Some of the speakers of the conference include Adaora Ikenze, Bertha Tobias (Namibia), Chioma Agwuegbo, Debo Adebayo (Mr Macaroni), Rinu Oduala, Olajumoke Alawode-James, Tolu Adeleru-Balogun, ‘Yemi Adamolekun, Seun Onigbinde, ‘Gbenga Sesan, Jonathan Rozen (Canada), Noah Ajare, Rigobert Kenmogne (Cameroon) and Zeal Akaraiwe among others.

According to the Senior Programme Manager, PIN, Adeboye Adegoke, “the conference is an important platform to discuss the implications of the increased adoption of technology as a result of the COVID19 pandemic on civic engagement. While citizens have embraced the use of digital platforms for engagements and many other positive uses, the political class have responded with a sense of insecurity, and are seeking to control the new media for its political convenience.”

The reports from the 2012 Conference {Tools and Trends}; #NMCG2016 Conference {Rights and Responsibilities} and 2018 Conference {Government, New Media and Civic Space} can be viewed on the website.

More information on the 2020 Conference is also available there as well.

www.newmediagov.ng

