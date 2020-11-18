Access Bank places African commercial banks on global map with sustainability certification

Access Bank

As the sustainability leader in Africa, Access Bank PLC was invited to participate in the Sustainability Certification under the Sustainability Standards and Certification Initiative (SSCI). The certification audit process saw Access Bank emerging with the highest level of sustainability certification under the SSCI program. 

Access Bank was presented with its sustainability certification during the World Development Finance Forum (WDDF) which held in Karlsruhe, Germany. This feat results in Access Bank becoming the first-ever commercial bank in Africa to be Sustainability certified. 

This certification only features financial institutions from around the world who are pre-qualified for the SSCI certification program and have demonstrated a strong commitment to sustainability. 

Reacting to the recognition, Access Bank’s Group Managing Director, Herbert Wigwe, said that, “Over the years, we have mainstreamed sustainability into our business activities and operations, thereby supporting innovative and equitable green economies across Africa,” 

“We are delighted to have our Sustainability performance audited and certified by a prestigious international organisation like the European Organisation for Sustainable Development, within its SSCI program. The certification is a testament of our sustainability performance and commitment,” he added. 

Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan, the Head, Sustainability at Access Bank reaffirmed that in line with the Bank’s mission, Access Bank will continue to strengthen its commitment towards supporting vibrant communities and influencing positive market transformation in the areas wherein it operates. 

“The Bank’s investment in community development remains focused on addressing pressing societal issues and unlocking new market opportunities for our customers and communities, thereby, ensuring the economic viability of the nation. Furthermore, we will continue to propel the world towards a more sustainable path, whilst ensuring that no one is left behind in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and other global sustainability standards,” she added.

Access Bank was also appointed a member of the International Council for SSCI. This council helps ensure that the work and strategies of certified institutions are in alignment with the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and national development agendas.

