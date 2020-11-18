Lagos shuts down 16 health facilities, Court grants Eromosele Adene N1m bail | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Lagos shuts down 16 health facilities

The Lagos State Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency has shut down 16 health facilities across the state for quackery and non-compliance with other regulatory standards.

The Executive Secretary of the Agency, Dr. Abiola Idowu, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

She explained that “out of 280 health facilities monitored in the months under review, 16 facilities were shut for infractions ranging from quackery, operating beyond schedule, lack of qualified medical personnel to non-registration of facilities, training of auxiliary nurses and lack of basic equipment”.

She warned that the government would not tolerate unprofessional practices, which could compromise the health and the wellbeing of patients.

International flights: FG lifts ban on Lufthansa, Air France

The Federal Government, on Tuesday, has lifted the ban placed on Lufthansa, Air France/KLM concerning the operation of international flights into Nigeria.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, made the disclosure in a tweet; adding that Qatar Airways has been granted approval to resume flights to Abuja.

The tweet read, “We are working with Ministry of Health, CACOVID & The PTF to open Kano, Port Harcourt & possibly Enugu airports before the end of the year. Also Lufthansa, Air France/KLM have been given go-ahead to resume. Qatar Airways is approved to start Abuja. Thank you for your patience.”

EndSARS: Court grants Eromosele Adene N1m bail

A magistrate court in Yaba, Lagos state, has granted bail in the sum of one million naira to Eromosele Adene, an #EndSARS protester.

The court granted the bail after it rejected a request by the police for an order to detain him for another 30 days to enable them to conclude investigations into the allegations against the defendant.

Adene was arrested in Lagos on November 7 after the police invaded his residence in Ikeja, capital of Lagos. He is accused of criminal incitement, cyberstalking, provoking a breach of public peace, and conduct likely to cause the breach of public peace. He is yet to be formally charged.

Ebonyi Governor, Umahi, leaves PDP, joins APC

Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, has formally defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

The governor defected to the APC on Tuesday along with members of his cabinet; stating the reason was that the South-East geo-political zone has suffered injustice from the PDP.

“Why am I moving to APC?, some people said I was promised this and that but I tell you, there is no such discussion. APC never promised me any position, they never promised South-East any position, there was no such discussion, however I offered this movement as a protest to the injustice being done to South-East by the PDP since 1998 till date,” he said in a statement.

NCDC confirms 152 new COVID-19 cases

152 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;



Lagos-61

Oyo-39

FCT-13

Yobe-10

Bauchi-6

Kaduna-5

Kano-4

Kwara-4

Plateau-4

Edo-2

Ogun-2

Rivers-2



65,457 confirmed

61,337 discharged

1,163 deaths pic.twitter.com/oGS9h39wpz — NCDC (@NCDCgov) November 17, 2020