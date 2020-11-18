We shouldn’t confuse love with sentimentalism | The Daily Vulnerable

Contrary to the idea that everybody is deserving of love no matter what they have done, is the idea that you don’t make the decisions you are supposed to take because you love a person.

That is not love. That is sentimentalism.

Love is treating a person as you’d like to be treated at the base of it, and it’s not in the specific things.

It goes like this: “Do I want to be treated with empathy, understanding, support? Do I want to be held and guided? Do I want somebody to hold my hands in trouble? Do I want somebody to show me the way? Do I want somebody to give me a soft landing?”

It is not about specifics. It is about the energy, the behaviour. Love is not about someone stealing my money and I say “I love you” and I leave my purse in the house and go out. That is not love, that is sentimentalism. That is insecurity that comes from wanting to be liked most times.

Love is defined like this, “if I was a compulsive thief, teach me, guide me, and because I want that I would try to give that to as many people as I meet while keeping them away from the PIN to my bank account.”

That is the difference between love and sentimentalism.

