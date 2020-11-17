Another generation Kuti, same old system: Police prevent #EndSARS meeting at Afrika Shrine | #TheYNaijaCover

The government has shown so much dedication and commitment in the past few days to crushing the EndSARS movement, that if the same effort was put into governing, Nigeria would for sure be progressing.

The most recent attempt to obstruct any ‘re-birth’ of the protests was the order to restrict movement in and out of the Afrika Shrine; preventing a meeting on #EndSARS.

The meeting had been scheduled by Seun, son of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, who sent out flyers announcing an event to talk on the lessons from the #EndSARS protests. Police officers wrote to the Anikulapo family, demanding that the meeting be cancelled.

“You are hereby warned to suspend such gathering as any infraction that may emerge from this gathering will be tagged a deliberate action to sabotage the transition and restoration of the peace in Lagos State by the Lagos State Government and the Nigeria Police Force,” the letter read.

On Tuesday, true to their words, mobile police officers positioned themselves at strategic locations across the shrine in an attempt to stop people’s movement in and out of the shrine.

Not only has the government insistently infringed on people’s basic freedoms, but they’ve also gone above and beyond to ensure a second wave of protest doesn’t occur.

Protesting is the basic human right of Nigerians, and people protest to show their unhappiness with the situation of the nation. Instead of acting as a barrier to citizen’s exercising their rights (to move, protest, speak), they should be listening and taking active steps to answer the demands of the people.