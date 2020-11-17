Another generation Kuti, same old system: Police prevent #EndSARS meeting at Afrika Shrine | #TheYNaijaCover

The government has shown so much dedication and commitment in the past few days to crushing the EndSARS movement, that if the same effort was put into governing, Nigeria would for sure be progressing.

The most recent attempt to obstruct any ‘re-birth’ of the protests was the order to restrict movement in and out of the Afrika Shrine; preventing a meeting on #EndSARS.

The meeting had been scheduled by Seun, son of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, who sent out flyers announcing an event to talk on the lessons from the #EndSARS protests. Police officers wrote to the Anikulapo family, demanding that the meeting be cancelled.

“You are hereby warned to suspend such gathering as any infraction that may emerge from this gathering will be tagged a deliberate action to sabotage the transition and restoration of the peace in Lagos State by the Lagos State Government and the Nigeria Police Force,” the letter read.

On Tuesday, true to their words, mobile police officers positioned themselves at strategic locations across the shrine in an attempt to stop people’s movement in and out of the shrine.

Not only has the government insistently infringed on people’s basic freedoms, but they’ve also gone above and beyond to ensure a second wave of protest doesn’t occur.

Protesting is the basic human right of Nigerians, and people protest to show their unhappiness with the situation of the nation. Instead of acting as a barrier to citizen’s exercising their rights (to move, protest, speak), they should be listening and taking active steps to answer the demands of the people.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 16, 2020

Panic in Edo: Cult clashes, carnage ravage Benin city | #TheYNaijaCover

Residents of Benin have been in a united panic over the numerous killings and robberies in the city. The apparent ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 13, 2020

A Better Time: Is Davido currently the biggest artiste in Nigeria? | #TheYNaijaCover

On Thursday night, Nigerian pop singer, David Adeleke, also known as Davido dropped his highly anticipated album; ‘A better time’. ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 12, 2020

The ‘Lazarus’ of Insurgency: Nigerian Army begins manhunt for Shekau…again | #TheYNaijaCover

With a series of spectacular resurrections that can put raised-from-the-dead-Lazarus to shame, leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, has proved ...

Op-ed Editor November 11, 2020

On the street of heartbreak | #TheYNaijaCover

As with all trends on social media, young Nigerians always have things to say. Experiences on heartbreaks and relationships fallouts ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 10, 2020

From the notorious Hisbah Corps to crimes of blasphemy, there’s much to talk about | #TheYNaijaCover

Reports became public on Monday that the Kano State Hisbah Board had destroyed 1,975,000 bottles of beer, worth over N200 ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 9, 2020

Exposed! : 6 Nigerians convicted in UAE for allegedly funding Boko Haram | #TheYNaijaCover

Social media was abuzz when news of the conviction of six Nigerians over their alleged funding of insurgent group, Boko ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail