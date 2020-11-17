Daddy Timaya, Lucifer and Lilith, Bailing Eromosele | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

the Bible demonized Lilith because of what she stood for which is basically what women are fighting for equality against men today



ironic innit 🤔 — Mrs. Wife (@Cani_Mannah) November 17, 2020

Please what is going on here?

2.

when I was younger it was Lucifer and Lilith. today it's Adam and Lilith. can you people at least get your moonlight stories right? 😂 — sanwo olu is a murderer! (@IheatuJ) November 17, 2020

It’s the moonlight for us!

3.

Sometimes he’s not stingy, most guys have big plans for their girls, they have everything setup in their head, they just need funds to actualise them. — Volqx (@volqx) November 17, 2020

Wahala for babe wey no understand o

4.

"Bail is free" is the biggest lie in the constitution, law or whatever book of lies was drafted for this country. — YH 👑 (@Yemihazan) November 17, 2020

Lol… Where’s the lie?

5.

Me- *Serves a living God*



God – *Returns stunning backhand*



Me – Omo. — Shaynaenae (@Quickiepaedia) November 17, 2020

Lol….

6.

Timaya giving everyone belle but me.

Na wa. — Fat Belly ‘Nenye (@The_Nenye) November 17, 2020

Classic ‘God When?’

7.

I like dates. I like quality time. I like reassurance. I like reciprocated energy. — ⇻ (@staarrgirlll) November 17, 2020

You must definitely like paying bills.

8.

I want to marry a funny person just like me…

Imagine we laughing together when we don't have food to eat..

😂😂😂 — 🦋 ❁ (@Kvngobi) November 17, 2020

Wahala for who nor funny o…

9.

Wahala be like bicycle o😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dwPSnk42ox — Jaynaija Blog (@Jaynaijadotcom) November 17, 2020

Literally!

10.

One phrase I dread is “we need to talk” or “i wanna talk to you”

Even if it’s coming from a small child,I’m scared af!😂😂💔



Just tell me what you wanna tell me…which one is “we need to talk”🙄 — The Young C.E.O (@joshuaodeyemi) November 17, 2020

It’s the realisation for us!