Daddy Timaya, Lucifer and Lilith, Bailing Eromosele | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Funny Tweets

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Please what is going on here?

2.

It’s the moonlight for us!

3.

Wahala for babe wey no understand o

4.

Lol… Where’s the lie?

5.

Lol….

6.

Classic ‘God When?’

7.

You must definitely like paying bills.

8.

Wahala for who nor funny o

9.

Literally!

10.

It’s the realisation for us!

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 17, 2020

EndSARS Protester, Eromosele to be arraigned on Tuesday, Davido’s ‘A Better Time’ achieves milestones on US iTunes | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

EndSARS Protester, Eromosele to be arraigned on Tuesday #EndSARS protester, Eromosele Adene, is set to be arraigned before a Chief ...

Michael Isaac November 16, 2020

Ned Nwoko for Patriarchy King, Cancelling Chimamanda, How to get iPhone 12 | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 16, 2020

FG to implement first/second class minimum policy for teachers, Nigeria wins gold at 4th African Judo open in Dakar | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

FG to implement first/second class minimum policy for teachers The Federal Government has declared that plans are underway to adopt ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 15, 2020

Olamide breaks down his album, Nigerians and poverty porn – the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews ...

Michael Isaac November 13, 2020

Explaining #ABT, Love for OBO, Bald Mbah jokes | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya November 13, 2020

NNPC raises petrol depot price, marketers to sell at N168-N170/litre; Kogi introduces levy on every loaf of bread | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

NNPC raises petrol depot price, marketers to sell at N168-N170/litre The Petroleum Products Marketing Company, a subsidiary of the Nigerian ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail