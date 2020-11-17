SoroSokeGeneration: Nigerian parents are beginning to support the youth on #EndSARS and it’s delightful

When you click the trending hashtag #SoroSokeGeneration on Twitter, one of the first tweets you’ll see is of a viral clip of embattled Activist, Eromosele Adene‘s Mom in an interview.



She said so many incredibly supportive things in defence of her son and the hundreds of Nigerian youths still being persecuted by the Nigerian government for demanding a better nation, who made that call in the first place, “I’m in support of the Soro soke generation. This isn’t the ‘off your mic’ generation. They demand a better Nigeria, and I’m in support of that!”

Eromosele, popularly known as ‘Eroms,’ was illegally detained for 11 days before he was finally arraigned and eventually granted bail. What was his crime? He protested against police brutality.

This may seem like nothing, but for many of the young Nigerians who took to the streets for the #EndSARS protests, and who did so knowing they didn’t have the blessing of their parents, it is huge!

Twitter user @Dietitianpere was echoing thousands of young Nigerians when she tweeted:

I’m so pissed… The way my dad is against this #EndSARS… I’m done arguing with him…The older generation are disgracing me… How did they make us believe that we are the problem??? They are the major problem

I’m disgusted!!!! #EndSARS #EndSarsNow

This was over a month ago.

Now in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests and following the #LekkiShooting that rattled the entire nation, Nigerian parents are making a U-turn and acknowledging the voices of their children.

A hundred-plus conversations were had during the protests, about the older generation stunting the country’s progress. Most of these conversations among Nigerian youths on the streets trying to strengthen the resolve of one another in spite of their parent’s and ward’s objections.

Twitter user @QueenNwokoye, among many other young Nigerians, had tweeted in frustration exactly a month ago;

“Our greatest problem in this country especially with the older generation is lack of love and their great desire for oppression. Stealing to oppress, acquiring needless wealth just to oppress. Oppressing the youth. This is heartbreaking” #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigera #EndSARS

It is unlikely these calls by younger Nigerians inspired the current change of heart. What’s most likely is that the parental instinct to preserve one’s offspring took charge, or maybe there is something in the air and very soon, more Nigerian parents will come out to stand side by side with their children as we collectively demand for a better country for ourselves and for posterity.

Whatever it is, one thing remains certain, we need more of it. Let the fever of the #SoroSokeGeneration infect us all. The fate of our nation depends on it.