Expired vaccine: Donors gave us vaccines with residual shelf lives – Nigeria’s Health ministry | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

Win for Tunisian town facing landfill crisis as government backs down

Work has begun to clear 30,000 tonnes of household rubbish from the streets of Tunisia’s “second city” of Sfax after the government backed down in a long-running dispute over a landfill site. – The Guardian reports.

Several UN peacekeepers killed in blast in central Mali

Seven United Nations peacekeepers were killed on Wednesday when a logistical convoy struck an explosive device in central Mali, the UN mission MINUSMA said. – France24 reports.

Somalia: Caught between drought and fighting

More than 300,000 people in Somalia’s Galgaduud region have been affected by a severe drought that has gripped most of the country and forced the federal government last month to declare a state of emergency. – Aljazeera reports.

Expired vaccine: Donors gave us vaccines with residual shelf lives – Nigeria’s Health ministry

The Federal Ministry of Health on Wednesday said that some of the vaccine doses which were given by donors had residual shelf lives. – Punch reports.

Morocco sex for grades: Hassan I University lecturers in court

Four lecturers at a leading university in Morocco have appeared in court over accusations of offering students better grades in exchange for sex. – BBC reports.