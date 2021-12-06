‘Travel apartheid’: Nigeria condemns UK’s Covid red list | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

‘Travel apartheid’: Nigeria condemns UK’s Covid red list

Nigeria’s inclusion on UK’s red list after cases of the Omicron Covid variant were linked to travel from the country has been condemned as “travel apartheid”. – The Guardian reports.

Gambia elections: Adama Barrow declared presidential election winner

The Gambia’s President Adama Barrow has easily won re-election, authorities there said, in the first vote for decades held without long-term leader Yahya Jammeh. – BBC reports.

South Africans brace for the worst amid Omicron surge

Johannesburg’s Rivers Church, a trendy Christian community for the city’s hip and spiritual, has suspended in-person services indefinitely due to a new surge in Covid-19 cases in South Africa. “We love and miss you but stay safe,” wrote the church’s senior pastor Wilma Isabel Olivier on her Instagram. – CNN reports

Covid-19 disruptions caused sharp spike in malaria deaths in 2020

Pandemic-related disruptions caused tens of thousands more malaria deaths in 2020, the World Health Organization said Monday, but added that urgent action had averted a far worse scenario. – France24 reports.

Ethiopian forces recapture two key towns from rebels, gov’t says

Ethiopian forces have recaptured the strategic towns of Dessie and Kombolcha from Tigrayan fighters, the government said, the latest sign of the government retaking territory it recently lost. – Aljazeera reports.