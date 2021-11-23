Ethiopia’s PM Abiy Ahmed vows to lead army ‘from the battlefront’ | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

West and Central Africa have world’s highest number of child soldiers

West and Central Africa has recorded the highest number of children recruited into conflict of any region in the world, and the number is growing, the UN children’s agency (Unicef) said on Tuesday. – Business Live reports.

Ethiopia’s PM Abiy Ahmed vows to lead army ‘from the battlefront’

Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has said he will lead his country’s army “from the battlefront” starting on Tuesday, a dramatic new step as the year-long conflict moves closer to the capital, Addis Ababa. –Aljazeera reports.

Nigerian Authorities Dismiss Lagos Panel Report on Lekki Shooting

Nigeria’s Minister of Information dismissed a leaked report Tuesday blaming security forces for the deaths of protesters last year in Lagos state. The report from a nine-member panel of inquiry said Nigerian soldiers and police shot at protesters demanding an end to police brutality, killing at least 11 unarmed people. – VOA reports.

Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict: What are Facebook and Twitter doing about hate speech?

Social media giants Facebook and Twitter have come under fire over their roles in the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia. – BBC reports

Rwanda’s genocide suspect tried in France

A former hotel driver went on trial in Paris on Monday accused of complicity in Rwanda’s 1994 genocide for transporting Hutu militiamen who massacred hundreds of Tutsis. – africanews reports.