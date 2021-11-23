WARIF raises awareness on rape and sexual violence with 3rd annual ‘No Tolerance’ march

The Women at Risk International Foundation, WARIF launched the No Tolerance Campaign in March 2019 to address the prevalence of violence against girls and women in communities across Nigeria. Nigeria responded and citizens across the country stood with WARIF to say “No Tolerance” to rape and sexual violence.

As part of the events for the campaign, WARIF held its maiden No Tolerance March in December 2019 to commemorate the globally recognized annual UN 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence. This march brought together over 700 men and women, young and old from across the state, taking a stand with the organization to say No Tolerance! to the issue of sexual violence and in 2020. Following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2ND #WARIFNoTolerance March went virtual, reaching over 5 Million people on social media.

The march is here again and is scheduled to hold on the 4th of December, 2021 and across four (4) continents.

In Lagos, the rallying point will be the Quest Filling Station, Lekki Phase 1 at 7 am WAT

In London – Wellington Arch to Trafalgar Square at 10am GMT

In New York – across the Brooklyn Bridge at 10am EST

And Sydney will be walking the Harbour Bridge at 10am AEST

Participants are encouraged to purchase the No Tolerance T-shirts for just ₦5,000/ £20/$20/A$20 and join the march at a location convenient to them.

Speaking on the importance of the annual March, Founder of WARIF, Dr. Kemi DaSilva-Ibru stated that “with the prevalence of gender-based violence across the world including Nigeria and the urgent need for free essential services, provided by organizations like WARIF, It is imperative that we continue to raise awareness to this menace. We are calling on everyone to join the March at any of the listed locations and say NO TOLERANCE to this crisis”

For information on the march and to purchase t-shirts please contact communications @warifng.org or call 08092100008.

Let’s all take a stand and march against rape and sexual violence!