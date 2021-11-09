France officially signs over artworks taken from ex-colony Benin | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

Malawian campaigner makes history as country’s first elected MP with albinism

The first Malawian with albinism to become an elected MP took his seat in the new parliament on Monday, making history in the southern African country. It also marks a significant milestone in a continent where people with the hereditary lack of pigmentation in the skin, hair and eyes face severe discrimination and physical attacks. – The Guardian reports.

WHO warns of looming COVID-19 syringe shortage

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that another challenge was looming in the effort to vaccinate the planet, which is a shortage of syringes. – Pulse reports.

Kenya: Electric bus startup charting path to zero emissions in transport

In Kenya, a startup company called Opibus is chartering an ambitious path to achieving a zero emissions public transportation system. – africanews reports.

UN staff detained in Ethiopia’s capital, world body says

The United Nations said 16 of its national staff have been detained in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa while another six have been released. – Aljazeera reports.

France officially signs over artworks taken from ex-colony Benin

Benin’s President Patrice Talon signed an agreement on Tuesday to take back from France 26 artworks seized from the former French colony in the 19th century, and said he hoped it would pave the way for more cultural treasures to be handed back. – Reuters reports.