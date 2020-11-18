Have you Fleeted? | What Nigerians are saying about Twitter’s new feature ‘Fleets’

After months of test-running, Twitter has finally launched ”Fleets,” a new feature on the platform that many may recognise from Instagram and WhatsApp where users can publish temporary stories or content.
Inspired by the word ”fleeting” which means short-lived or brief, Twitter’s design director Joshua Harris in a blog post highlighted that Fleets was created as a way to broaden conversations on Twitter.
So far, Fleets is not receiving the reception that comes with the launch of new products or features by social media platforms. The reactions have ranged from confusion, despair, nonchalance to outright rejection. Nigerians are also joining the conversation about the arrival of Fleets, with many still trying to navigate how it works.
Twitter has rolled out new features in the past to stay dynamic, increasing its word limit to 240 characters and most recent its voice feature. Its new ephemeral messaging function in Fleets is set to ostensibly rival Instagram Story, and while some might feel this feature doesn’t push the needle in terms of tech innovation, it will be interesting to see how Fleets adapts in a social media environment like Twitter.
When Bernard Dayo isn’t writing about pop culture, he’s watching horror movies, anime and trying to pretend his addiction to Netflix isn’t a serious condition.
Leave a reply