Infinix Mobility unveils Africa’s first notch screen smartphone with A.I Selfie camera

 

Premier smartphone brand, Infinix Mobility has just unveiled Africa’s first and biggest notch screen smartphone with A.I Selfie camera – Infinix Hot S3X

 

The device is the latest addition to the Hot S series family, it joins a long list of devices that make up an impressive product portfolio from Infinix and reemphasizes the brand’s aptitude for designing stylish smartphones with sophisticated tech features.

The Hot S series which was officially launched in 2016 is a lifestyle smartphone series comprised of devices with innovative features and an apparent stylish appeal which most smartphone consumers find utterly irresistible.

With the Hot S3X, Infinix Mobility has delivered a 6.2-inch notch screen smartphone which is a first of its kind within the African smartphone ecosystem. The notch screen is essentially a cut-out, at the top, of a part of the screen display that retains the display space on either side of it, for information such as date, battery statistics and more, and for apps.

The HotS3X comes in a lustrous design measuring at 156.7×75.3×8.3mm. The notch screen is inculcated with a 6.2-inch screen size, 720×1500 screen resolution and the 18:9 screen aspect ratio that gifts the Hot S3X a scintillating aesthetic. This device is also poised to be a trendsetter for subsequent devices to be released within the field of smartphone creation.

The Hot S3X has a 16MP A.I (Artificial intelligence) selfie camera with dual LED flash. The A.I selfie camera recognises the user’s environment within milliseconds, the best various light shades and automatically picks the best settings for high quality images. It also has dual rear cameras (13MP+2MP) which features geo-tagging, autofocus and face detection for the best quality photos.

The Hot S3X is powered by a 4000mAh battery with 2A quick charge and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS coupled with 430 Qualcomm Snapdragon processor chipset for a fully optimized system without glitches. The Hot S3X also possesses rear fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock system, accelerometer and so much more.

Marketing Communications Manager, Infinix Mobility Nigeria, Tayo Odunowo deliberated on the device’s significance to its target audience as it is a tool to bridge the gap between futuristic technology and today’s world

OEMs globally are always on the lookout for the next big thing to talk about. It is evident carefully looking at the features on the Hot S3X that we at Infinix take pride in our ability to understand and meet our youthful consumers’ needs, and eventually surpass their expectations”.

The Hot S3X comes in colour variants such as Berlin Grey, Milan Blue, Ice Blue and is currently on sale within every authorised Infinix retail store nationwide.

For more information on this and more, Visit Infinix Mobility Limited Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & XClub platforms

 

About Infinix

Infinix is a premium smartphone brand designed for young generations who desire to live a smart lifestyle. Founded in 2012, Infinix is committed to building cutting-edge technology and fashionably designed dynamic mobile devices to create globally-focused intelligent life experiences through a merging of fashion + technology. Through daily interactions, these intuitive products become part of a lifestyle that represents trend-setting and intelligent experiences for young people around the world. Infinix currently promotes four product lines: ZERO, NOTE, HOT S, and HOT in a global marketplace reaching countries in Europe, Africa, Latin America, Middle East and Asia. With the brand spirit of challenging the norms, Infinix smart devices are designed specifically for young people who want to stand out, reach out and in sync with the world.

Check out more images of Africa’s first and biggest notch screen smartphone with A.I Selfie camera

 

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Sponsored August 14, 2018

‘Live your Dream’ Campaign inspired by David Wej features TV Presenter and Producer, Tosin Odunfa

Television presenter and producer, Tosin Odunfa has joined the league of icons featured on the ‘Live Your Dream’ campaign inspired by Nigerian style power ...

Sponsored August 14, 2018

Access Bank raises 800m in support of vulnerable children

The game of Polo to an average Nigerian may be nothing more than a group of men riding on a ...

Sponsored August 12, 2018

1,000 youth join Access Bank to celebrate International Youth Day

To celebrate International Youth Day, Access Bank hosted students of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) to an educational forum cum ...

Sponsored August 12, 2018

Nigeria’s New Tribe: The Future Awards Africa announces 2018 nominations

The Future Awards Africa (TFAA), Nigeria’s foremost youth awards, has announced its call for nominations for the 2018 edition. Building ...

Sponsored August 12, 2018

Facebook announces news authorization for pages

Facebook has announced a news authorization process for pages on its platform in order to make it harder to administer ...

Sponsored August 10, 2018

Be a global champion with Reckitt Benckiser

  It’s that time of the year again, Reckitt Benckiser, the producer of Dettol, Mortein, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Durex and ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail