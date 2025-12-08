Top 5 Stories Of The Day | ECOWAS Sends Troops to Benin to Thwart an Attempted Coup

Bukola Ogunsola Releases Trailer of New Film, “Something About the Briggs”

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

ECOWAS sends troops to Benin to thwart an attempted coup

ECOWAS has ordered an immediate deployment of its standby force to Benin after condemning what it called an attempted military takeover. The decision followed consultations among leaders of the Mediation and Security Council.

The regional body said the force would include troops from Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana. Their mission is to help Benin’s government and its army protect constitutional rule and maintain the country’s territorial integrity.

This move comes amid unrest in Cotonou, where gunfire was reported, and a group of soldiers appeared on state television claiming they had removed President Patrice Talon from power.

100 abducted Niger schoolchildren regain freedom

A hundred pupils kidnapped from St Mary’s Private Catholic Primary and Secondary School in Papiri, Agwara LGA of Niger State, have been freed, according to security sources who confirmed their safe return on Sunday.

The attackers, who stormed the school on 21 November at around 2 a.m., initially seized 315 people, including 303 pupils and 12 teachers. While 50 students escaped within a day, 265 victims remained in captivity until this latest breakthrough.

Their release followed intense military operations, aerial surveillance across three states and the use of community hunters. President Bola Tinubu even cancelled foreign trips to oversee the rescue efforts, which led to the temporary shutdown of schools in high-risk areas.

Nigeria’s World Bank debt nears $10bn in three years

Nigeria’s loans from the World Bank are expected to hit about $9.65bn by the end of 2025, with support rising to $9.77bn when grants are included. The funding comes through the IBRD and IDA, which provide credit on commercial and concessional terms.

Government officials continue to push projects in digital infrastructure, social welfare, energy, education and health, arguing that the loans remain favourable. Another $500m for MSME financing is due for Board review in December 2025.

The current borrowing phase began in 2023 with $2.7bn for initiatives such as renewable energy expansion, girls’ schooling and women’s economic empowerment.

Obasanjo warns Nigeria is losing a long war against Boko Haram

Olusegun Obasanjo spoke about Nigeria’s prolonged battle with Boko Haram, noting that the 15-year conflict has dragged on far longer than the 30-month civil war. He said the country cannot defeat insurgency without specialised foreign training, sharper intelligence and modern technology.

Speaking on the Toyin Falola Interviews, with Bishop Matthew Kukah and Kingsley Moghalu as panellists, he argued that Nigeria’s forces are still prepared for traditional warfare rather than fast-moving guerrilla threats.

Obasanjo also recalled visiting Maiduguri in 2011, saying early Boko Haram leaders were open to talks, but the government failed to seize the chance.

NiMet sends out an alert of dust haze and thunderstorms across Nigeria

Dusty conditions are expected across the northern states from Monday to Wednesday, with visibility likely dropping to between 2 km and 5 km. The central region is also set to witness slight to moderate dust haze throughout the period.

Southern states will experience cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine, with isolated thunderstorms forecast in parts of Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Delta, and Lagos at different times of the day.

NiMet advised residents, especially those with respiratory issues, to take precautions. Drivers and airline operators were urged to stay alert and rely on updated weather reports for safety.