Weekly Highlights: Here’s What You Missed Over The Weekend

This week has been one with mixed news in the media, from a celebration of movie premieres, to big news in the music front, and relocation news from the reality world. . There has been news from all fronts in the entertainment space.

Funke Akindele BTS Premiere Attracts Nollywood Big Names

The premiere of the latest movie to drop by Funke Akindele happened on the 7th of December.

The movie, Behind The Scenes is an highly anticipated film from the actress and producer and the premiere attracted big names in the Nollywood scene, like Iyana Ojo, Uche Montana, Bolaji Ogunmola, Kiekie, Tobi Bakre and many others.

The movie is set to be released in cinemas nationwide on the 12th of December.

Veteran Nollywood Actress Bimbo Akintola Shares Who She Voted For

In an Interview with Chude on his podcast, the veteran shared that she was one of the people who voted in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu due to “bullying” from the opposition.

She shared that the decision had been made out of spite towards someone who had bullied and criticized her over her political choice and asked that people respect the differing political opinions of everyone.

Air Force Jet Crashes In Niger State

Two Nigerian Air Force pilots escaped with their lives after an Air Force jet crash took them down in Niger state.

The jet went down in the Borgu local Government area of Niger state and caught fire soon after, while the two occupants of the jet survived the Nigerian Air Force is yet to release a statement on the crash.

Family Of Late Veteran Singer, Sonny Okosun Set To Remix His Works In 2026

The family of late veteran singer, Sonny Okosun has shared their plans to remix some of the singer’s music in order to preserve his legacy.

During a programme organized by the Advocacy for Women Empowerment Foundation, the brother to the singer shared that the family was committed to preserving the singer’s musical legacy and one of the steps towards that would be remixing his songs.

Ex-Big Brother Contestant, Angel JB Smith Moves To The U.S

The two time Big Brother Naija contestant has moved to the United States in a quiet move that she shared with fans on her Snapchat.

While the reality show contestant has not given a response to the speculations of her move, she has continued to share details of her new life to fans through her Snapchat.