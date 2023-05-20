Nora Awolowo Takes Home Best Documentary Award at AMVCA 2023 #AMVCA9

The African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2023 recognized the exceptional talent of Nora Awolowo, who emerged as the winner of the Best Documentary award. This prestigious accolade honors their remarkable contribution to the documentary filmmaking industry.

The Best Documentary category at AMVCA’s 2023 showcased a remarkable lineup of nominees, including Best Okoduwa for “100 of Us,” Charles F. Solomon for “Way to the Top,” Charles F. Solomon, Oluchi Nsofor, Aaron Olayemi, Famous Odion for “Green: The Amazons,” Chude Jideonwo for “Awaiting Trial,” Nathaniel George for “Truck Blind Spot,” Nora Awolowo for “Nigeria-the Debut,” and Nora Awolowo for “Baby Blues.”

However, it was Nora Awolowo’s compelling storytelling, in-depth research, and impactful storytelling that set her apart from the competition. The documentary shed light on important societal issues, touching the hearts and minds of viewers, and leaving a lasting impact.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija May 20, 2023

Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Anikulapo’ Takes Home Best Overall Movie Africa at the AMVCA’s 2023 #AMVCA9

The AMVCA’s 2023 celebrated the finest achievements in the African film industry, and Kunle Afolayan’s Anikulapo emerged victorious, winning the ...

YNaija May 20, 2023

Loukman Ali’s Directorial Brilliance Shines Through: Best Director at the AMVCA’s 2023 #AMVCA9

The AMVCA’s 2023 celebrated excellence in the film industry, and Loukman Ali emerged as the Best Director for his exceptional ...

YNaija May 20, 2023

BBNaija Star Beauty Tukura Shines as Best Dressed Female at the AMVCA’s 2023 #AMVCA9

The AMVCA’s 2023 was a night to remember, and BBNaija star Beauty Tukura stood out as she won the highly ...

YNaija May 20, 2023

Enioluwa Takes Home Best Dressed Male Award at the AMVCA’s 2023

Enioluwa made a fashion statement that turned heads at the AMVCA’s 2023, winning the coveted title of Best Dressed Male. ...

YNaija May 20, 2023

AMVCA’s 2023 Honors Angel Unigwe with the Trailblazer Award

Angel Unigwe emerged as a shining star at the AMVCA’s 2023, being honored with the prestigious Trailblazer Award. The African ...

YNaija May 20, 2023

AMVCA’s 2023 Honors Patience Ozokwor with the Industry Merit Award #AMVCA9

Patience Ozokwor won the Industry Merit Award at the AMVCA’s 2023, marking a significant milestone in her illustrious career. The ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail