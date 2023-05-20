Philip Karanja Njenga’s “Click Click Bang” Takes Home Best Movie East Africa at AMVCA’s 2023

The African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2023 witnessed a remarkable triumph for Philip Karanja Njenga as their movie “Click Click Bang” secured the highly coveted Best Movie East Africa award. This prestigious recognition is a testament to Njenga’s exceptional talent and dedication to their craft.

Competing against a pool of remarkable nominees, including Elenor Nabwiso for “Karamoja,” Gashumba Emmanuel for “Dial M for Maya,” Hassan Mageye for “Bedroom Chains,” Lucy Mwangi for “Baba Twins,” Mugisha Herbert Morris for “Tembele,” Nadira Shakur for “Married to Work,” Omar Hamza for “Gacal,” Wilson Nkya & Jane Moshi for “Frida,” and Wilson Nkya & Philipo Ngonyani for “Mvamizi (The Intruder),” “Click Click Bang” stood out as a captivating and engaging cinematic experience.

“Click Click Bang” captivated audiences with its compelling storytelling, well-crafted screenplay, and outstanding direction. Njenga’s ability to bring the narrative to life and deliver a thought-provoking and entertaining movie resonated with viewers, making it a standout in the Best Movie East Africa category.