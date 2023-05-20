“Brotherhood” by Jade Osiberu Wins Best Movie West Africa #AMVCA9

The African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2023 showcased a spectacular victory for Jade Osiberu’s “Brotherhood” as it secured the highly esteemed Best Movie West Africa award. This accolade is a testament to Osiberu’s exceptional talent and dedication to the art of filmmaking.

Competing against a formidable lineup of nominees including Chris Odeh for “Choke,” Kayode Kasum for “Obara’ M,” Kunle Afolayan for “Anikulapo,” Rent-A-Studio & Native Media TV for “Kanaani,” Samira Yakubu for “Red Carpet,” and Winifred Mena Ajakpoviv for “Four Four Forty Four,” “Brotherhood” stood out as a cinematic masterpiece that captivated audiences with its compelling narrative and brilliant execution.

“Brotherhood” is a testament to Osiberu’s ability to craft a powerful and thought-provoking story. The film tackles themes of loyalty, family bonds, and the complexities of human relationships. Osiberu’s exceptional directorial skills and storytelling prowess resonated deeply with viewers, making “Brotherhood” a standout in the Best Movie West Africa category.

Winning the Best Movie West Africa award at AMVCA’s 2023 is a well-deserved recognition of Osiberu’s talent and dedication to their craft. This accolade not only celebrates their achievement but also serves as an inspiration for aspiring filmmakers across the region.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija May 20, 2023

Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Anikulapo’ Takes Home Best Overall Movie Africa at the AMVCA’s 2023 #AMVCA9

The AMVCA’s 2023 celebrated the finest achievements in the African film industry, and Kunle Afolayan’s Anikulapo emerged victorious, winning the ...

YNaija May 20, 2023

Loukman Ali’s Directorial Brilliance Shines Through: Best Director at the AMVCA’s 2023 #AMVCA9

The AMVCA’s 2023 celebrated excellence in the film industry, and Loukman Ali emerged as the Best Director for his exceptional ...

YNaija May 20, 2023

BBNaija Star Beauty Tukura Shines as Best Dressed Female at the AMVCA’s 2023 #AMVCA9

The AMVCA’s 2023 was a night to remember, and BBNaija star Beauty Tukura stood out as she won the highly ...

YNaija May 20, 2023

Enioluwa Takes Home Best Dressed Male Award at the AMVCA’s 2023

Enioluwa made a fashion statement that turned heads at the AMVCA’s 2023, winning the coveted title of Best Dressed Male. ...

YNaija May 20, 2023

AMVCA’s 2023 Honors Angel Unigwe with the Trailblazer Award

Angel Unigwe emerged as a shining star at the AMVCA’s 2023, being honored with the prestigious Trailblazer Award. The African ...

YNaija May 20, 2023

AMVCA’s 2023 Honors Patience Ozokwor with the Industry Merit Award #AMVCA9

Patience Ozokwor won the Industry Merit Award at the AMVCA’s 2023, marking a significant milestone in her illustrious career. The ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail