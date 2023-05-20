“Brotherhood” by Jade Osiberu Wins Best Movie West Africa #AMVCA9

The African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2023 showcased a spectacular victory for Jade Osiberu’s “Brotherhood” as it secured the highly esteemed Best Movie West Africa award. This accolade is a testament to Osiberu’s exceptional talent and dedication to the art of filmmaking.

Competing against a formidable lineup of nominees including Chris Odeh for “Choke,” Kayode Kasum for “Obara’ M,” Kunle Afolayan for “Anikulapo,” Rent-A-Studio & Native Media TV for “Kanaani,” Samira Yakubu for “Red Carpet,” and Winifred Mena Ajakpoviv for “Four Four Forty Four,” “Brotherhood” stood out as a cinematic masterpiece that captivated audiences with its compelling narrative and brilliant execution.

“Brotherhood” is a testament to Osiberu’s ability to craft a powerful and thought-provoking story. The film tackles themes of loyalty, family bonds, and the complexities of human relationships. Osiberu’s exceptional directorial skills and storytelling prowess resonated deeply with viewers, making “Brotherhood” a standout in the Best Movie West Africa category.

Winning the Best Movie West Africa award at AMVCA’s 2023 is a well-deserved recognition of Osiberu’s talent and dedication to their craft. This accolade not only celebrates their achievement but also serves as an inspiration for aspiring filmmakers across the region.