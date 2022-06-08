Womanifesto gives Nigerian govt 4 weeks ultimatum to address incessant killings

Womanifesto

Women groups under the aegis of Womanifesto strongly condemn the attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo on June 5, 2022, which left dozens of people men, women and young persons dead and many others critically wounded. Our hearts go out to the families, friends and loved ones of all those affected by this vile and evil act.  We also commiserate with the Catholic Community and the entire people of Ondo.  

This cold-blooded massacre in St. Francis Church is yet another evidence of the blatant disregard for human life and the incessant murder of defenceless citizens by criminal gangs who have been marauding unchecked across our country. As a result, thousands of people are widowed and children orphaned. It is reported that over 3,515 people have died as a result of violent attacks between January and June 2022, with 1,214 deaths in March, ranking higher than the 996 deaths recorded in January (Nigeria Security Tracker). 

The Owo massacre in which citizens in their place of worship were killed, again raises the question of governance failure considering that our 1999 Constitution asserts security and welfare of citizens as a primary responsibility of the government. The same Constitution centralises the command and control of security establishments in the Federal Government through the President of Nigeria as Commander-In-Chief of the Nigeria Armed Forces. 

According to a report, at least 14,641 people have been killed across the six regions in Nigeria in the past 3 years, and in just the first 5 months of this year, about 3173 have been killed and more than 2,293 abducted in similar circumstances. Unfortunately, the failure of the government to properly investigate or take tangible actions to ensure justice or deter future occurrences continues to exacerbate the crises. Since its insurgence in 2009, the herdsmen and banditry attacks have risen exponentially as the government has failed to demonstrate the capacity to address the insecurity plaguing the country.  

We, therefore, call on President Mohammadu Buhari, the Federal Government, the Nigeria Police and all other relevant Federal Law Enforcement Agency to take immediate measures beyond condemning this barbaric act- to end the insecurity in the country.  

 Womanifesto demands in the medium term, a comprehensive restructure of Nigeria’s security architecture through a National Conversation on a new Constitution to replace the problematic 1999 Constitution.  

 In the immediate term, however, we demand the following actions by the Federal and Ondo State Governments:  

  1. Publish the identities of all the victims of the Owo tragedy including those that died as well as the injured.  
  1. Demonstrate accountability and carry out a speedy investigation that is conclusive – leads to arrests, successful judicial prosecution and sentencing of the killers.   
  1. Make immediate contact, provide constant updates, and appropriate succour for all the families of victims of the tragedy by the Federal and Ondo state governments.  
  1. Present as a matter of urgency, a state of national security status report to Nigerians in fulfilment of the constitutional duty of the President and the security agencies  
  1. Transparently communicate the performance of the security establishments in light of the huge budgetary provisions allocated annually to the counter-terrorism war.  

Womanifesto finds the current fixation of Nigeria’s public officials and other politicians with the 2023 elections in a country which has many evident signs of being on the brink of collapse, an unconscionable, unkind, and cynical diversion of energy that should be focused on securing anxiety-numbed citizens. We are shocked that our political leaders are continuing to ignore and downplay the rising trend of daily killings of Nigerians in States across the country at a dangerous time like this and instead giving priority to their personal quest for power. This is utterly condemnable.  

We want our President, Governors, and lawmakers across Nigeria to immediately cease continuing to “major in the minors” and reprioritise the safety and security of citizens to the top of our national agenda. We demand that they focus on the existential threats bedevilling Nigeria and Nigerians now.  

Finally, we shall be monitoring the response of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Federal and Ondo State Governments to our demands. If by July 5th 2022, we do not see any strong signs of progress on our five demands, Nigerian women will take every step necessary to stand for the preservation of the lives of our citizens.  

We emphatically declare that “Enough is Enough!” 

Signed on behalf of Women Groups.

Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi – Co-Convener, Womenifesto 

9jafeminista 
Abiodun Essiet Initiative for Girls 
Above Whispers Foundation 
Action Aid Nigeria 
ACTS Generation GBV 
Ade Grange Child Foundation 
ADEM Community Human Development Foundation 
Adinya Arise Foundation (AAF) 
Advocate for Health and Development Initiative 

Advocacy for Women With Disabilities  
African Women’s Initiative (AWI) 

Albertiqs Extra Helping Hands Foundation 

African Research Group on Gender  

Association of ALIWE Daughters 
Ajegunle Community Project 

Ajoke Ayisat Afolabi Foundation 
Alliances for Africa (AfA) 
Amazing Grace Inspirations 
Aminchi Women Cooperative Society 
Amnesty International Nigeria 
ARDA Development Communication Inc. 
Arise Nigerian Woman Foundation. 
ASWHAN 
ATATA Development and Empowerment Foundation (ADEF) 
Affirmative Action Initiative for Women (NCAA) 
Association of Nigeria Women’s Business Network (ANWBN) 
Association of Women in Trade and Agriculture (AWITA) 
AWEP 
ANWIB 
AWFAN 
FEBWE 
FEDAN 
BLECCA Foundation 
Bring Back Our Girls 
Briskila Emefesi Women Foundation (BEWOF) 
Baobab for Women’s Human Rights 
Cece Yara Foundation 
Cedar Seed Foundation 
CEE-HOPE Nigeria 
Center for Economic Empowerment and Gender Activities (CEEGA) 
Centre for Alternative Development and Self-Enhancement (CEADESE NG) 
Centre for Health and Development in Africa (CHEDA) 
Centre for Nonviolence and Gender Advocacy in Nigeria (CENGAIN) 
Centre for Peace Education and Community Development 
Centre for Women’s Health and Information (CEWHIN) 
Change Managers International Network 
Center for Women’s Health and Information 
Centre for Media and Development Communications 
Civil Resource Development and Documentation Center (CIRDDOC) 
Citizenship and Human Development Initiative  
Charity Women Spring of Salvation 
Chedal Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society 
Child Care and Adult Protection Initiative (CCAPI) 
Choung-Dung Women Association. 
Christian Women for Excellence and Empowerment in Nigerian Society (CWEENS) 
Christian Women in Nigerian Politics 
Citizens Center for Integrated Development and Social Rights (CCIDESOR) 
Community and Youth Development 
Community Education Advancement of Peace and Development Initiative (CEAPDI) 
Community Initiative for Healthy and Peaceful Society 
Community Life Project (CLP) 
Community Rescue Initiative (CRI) 
Community Women Initiatives (CWI) 
Country Associates Network (CAN) 
Courageous People Health and Development Initiative (CPHDL) 
Crestville Development Foundation (CDF) 
CWEMA 
Daria Media Foundation (DMF) 
Development in Practice Gender and Entrepreneurial Initiative (DIPGEI) 
Diaspora Womanifesto2019 
Dinidari Foundation (DF) 
Dorothy Njemanze Foundation (DNF) 
Dream Alive Women and Orphans Support Foundation (DAWOS Foundation) 

Dr. Oby Ezekwesili  
Echoes of Women in Africa Initiatives 
Edo Women’s Development Initiative 
Education As A Vaccine (EVA) 
EiE Nigeria  
Emerge Women (EW) 
Empowerment and Action Research Centre (EARC) 
Equality Through Education Foundation (ETEF) 
Equity Advocates/ The Woman Today Newspaper 
FACICP Disability Plus 
FAME Foundation 
Federation of Informal Workers of Nigeria (FIWON) 
Federation of Muslim Women Association in Nigeria (FOMWAN) 
Federation of Paralegal Network (FEDPAN) 
Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) 
Fembridge Development Initiative (FEDI) 
FIDA Nigeria 
First Future Leadership 
FOMWAN 
Forward in Action for Education, Poverty and Malnutrition (FACE-PAM) 
FRED 
FEDAN 
Gender Action Awareness Trust 
Gender and Constitution Reform Network (GECORN) 
Gender and Development Action (GADA) 
Gender and Environmental Risk Reduction Initiative (GERI) 
Gender Awareness Trust (GAT) 
Gender Development Initiative 
Gender Equality Center 
Gender Equality, Peace and Development Centre 
Gender Technical Unit (GTU) 
Gender Strategy Advancement International 
Girl Child Advocacy and Education Initiatives 
Girl Child Africa 
Girl Child Education, Care &amp; Rehabilitation 
Girl Education Rehabilitation and Care (GERAC) 
Girls Power Initiative (GPI) 
Global Hope for Women and Children Foundation (GLOHWOC) 
Green Spring Development Initiative 
Gender Awareness Trust (GAT) 
Gender and Constitution Reform Network (GECORN) 
Habiba Dangana (Hadis) Foundation 
Heal Disability Initiative 
Health Education and Human Rights Advocacy Initiative 
Health Reform Foundation Of Nigeria(HERFON) 
HEIR Women Development (HWD) 
Help Initiative for Social Justice &amp; Humanitarian Development 
Hope for New Life (HNL) 
International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA)Nigeria 
Initiative for Research, Innovation and Advocacy in Development (IRIAD) 
Inter Africa Committee (IAC) 
Inter Gender Peace Foundation (IGPF) 
International Action Network on Small Arms Women Network (IANSA) 
International Federation of Women Lawyers (Fida Nigeria) 
International Hairstylists, Barber and Body Therapists (IHSTOBAN) 
International Society of Media in Public Health (ISMPH) 
International Women Communication Centre (IRIAD) 
Iyaniwura Children Care Foundation (ICCF) 
Jamatul Nasir Islam, Women Wing  
Jana Health Foundation (JHF) 

Julie Oyegun 
Foundation for Justice Development and Peace (FJDP) 
Justice Development and Peace Mission (JDPM) 
KMashi Gamji Women 
Kebetkache Women Development And Resources Centre 
Kudirat Initiative for Democracy (KIND) 
Kungiyar Tallafin Mata Development Initiative (KTMDI) 
League of Queens International Empowerment (LQIE) 
League of Women Voters of Nigeria (NILOWV)  
LEDAP 
Lift Initiative 
League of Queens International Empowerment 
Legislative Advocacy Coalition on Violence Against Women Initiative (LACVAW) 
MBULA Women Association 
Media &Teens Network 
Media Concern Initiative for Women and Children 
Media Concern Initiative (MediaCon) for Women and Children 
MODAC 
More Women in Politics 
My Voice My Future NGO 
Nasrul – Lahi-L- Faith Society (NASFAT) 
NAWE 
NNEW 
NAWORG 
Nigerian Association of Women Journalist (NAWOJ) 
National Centre for Women Development 
National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) 
NECA’s Network of Entrepreneurial Women 
Neighbourhood Care-Well Foundation 
Network of Reproductive Health Journalists of Nigeria, NRHJN 
Next Initiative for Gender Actions (NIGA) 
NEWA 
NGAS Women Farmers’ Cooperative Society 
Nigeria Association of Women Journalist (NAWOJ) 
Nigeria For Women Project 
Nigeria Labour Congress, Women Committee 
Nigerian Express 
Nigerian Women Politics Forum 
Nigerian Women Trust Fund (NTWF) 

Non For Now 
Ogayem Merciful Care and Support Initiatives (OMCSI) 
Ogun Women Alive 
Okwuzi Women Forum 
Olive Community Development Initiatives 
Onomese Foundation 
Open Arms Initiative for Sustainable Development (OPAISD) 
Osi Joe Touching Lives Initiative 
Ovie Brume Foundation 
Partners West Africa 
Peasant Dragnet 
Princess Olufemi-Kayode 
Proactive Gender Initiative (PGI) 
Project Alert on Violence Against Women 
Ray of Hope Community Foundation 
Relief Development Initiative Kaduna 
Responsible Citizenship and Human Development Initiative 
Sesor Empowerment Foundation 
She Forum Africa 
Safe Space Initiative  
Save a Child Lend a Hand Foundation 
Sheforshe Africa Initiative 
She Mentors Initiative 
Shout Global Health 
Small-scale Women Farmers Organization of Nigeria (SWOFON) 
South- South Professional Women Association. 
Stand to End Rape (STER) 
Stephanie Peace Building Development Foundation 
Support For Needy Children and Women Initiative (SUNCHI) 
TechHerNG 
THR Media 
The Inclusion Project (TIP) 
The Priceless Jewels Foundation 
THR Media – HERFESSIONS INITIATIVE 
Tonia Bruised but Not Broken Foundation 
Transformation and Development Center (TDC) 
Transition Monitoring Group 
Tunde & Friends Foundation (TAFF) 
UC Women Commission 
UTO Foundation  
Vision Spring Initiatives (VSI) 
Voice of Ogun Women (VOW) 
West African Network for Peace 
WEWENETWORK AFRIQUE 
WEPDN 
Widows Development Organization (WIDO) 
Woman-Being Concern Nigeria (WBC) 
Women’s Leadership Group (WLG) 
Women &Youth Awareness Empowerment Network (WOYAEN) 
Women Advocacy, HIV Prevention and Other Diseases (WAHPOD) 
Women AT Risk International Foundation(WARIF) 

Women Advocates Research and Documentation Center (WARDC) 
Women Aid Collective (WACOL) 
Women in Mining  
Women and Youth Empowerment for Advancement and Health Initiative 
Women Youth and Children Upliftment Foundation (WYCUT) 
Women Consortium of Nigeria (WOCON) 
Women education advocacy and development Initiatives (WEADI) 
Women Empowerment and Initiative Development 
Women Empowerment and Reproductive Health Centre (WERHC) 
Women Empowerment Education and Peace Building Initiative (WEPBI) 
Women Environmental Programme (WEP) 
Women Farmers Alliance (WFA) 
Women for Peace and Gender Equality Initiative (WOPEGEE) 

Women for Women International (W4WI) 
Women Foundation Initiative (WFI) 
Women Foundation of Nigeria (WFN) 
Women in Action for Positive Development and Gender Enhancement Center  (WAPGADEC) 

Former Women Action Organization (WAO) 
Women in Africa Initiative (WIAI) 
Women in Agriculture (WIA) 
Women in Mining (WIM) 
Women in Politics Forum (WiPF) 
Women Information Network (WINET) 
Women Initiative for Democracy and Empowerment (WIDE) 
Women Law and Development Initiative (WOLDI) 
Women Law Development Center of Nigeria (WLDCN) 
Women Lead Agric (WLA) 
Women League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF) 
Women of Vision Development Initiative 
Women Protection Organization (WOPO) 
Women Wing of The Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN) 
Women, Infants and Children Care Initiative (WICCI) 
Women, Youths and Children Advancement Program 
Women Optimum Development Foundation-WODEF 
Women Right to Education Programme (WREP) 
Women’s Crisis Centre Owerri 
Women’s Rights and Health Project 
Women’s Rights and Health Project (WRAHP) 
Working Moms Africa (WMA) 
Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA) 
Women Initiative on Climate change 
Women in Politics Forum (WIPF) 
Women in Management Buisness and Public Service (WIMBIZ) 
WISCAR 
Women Democracy Network Africa – Nigeria 
WomenPreneurs (AWEBO) 
Yiaga Africa 
Youth Future Savers Initiative (YFSI) 
Zonta International Club of Lagos 1 
50MAWSP 

100 Women Lobby Group (100WLG) 

