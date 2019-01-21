The Late 5: Buhari sacks TETFund executive secretary Abdullahi Bafa; Fayose received N6.9 bn from Dasuki’s imprest, Obanikoro tells court

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

Buhari sacks TETFund executive secretary Abdullahi Bafa

President Buhari has sacked Abdullahi Baffa as Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and immediately approved the reinstatement of Suleiman Bogoro, who was accused of fraud as the head of the agency. This was disclosed in a statement on Monday evening and signed by the spokesperson of the education ministry, Ben Goong.

Buhari in Borno, vows to continue fight against corruption if re-elected

At his presidential campaign rally in Borno on Monday, President Buhari has vowed to sustain his administration’s fight against corruption if reelected. He said his government has been able to tackle insecurity in the North-east state, even as he conceded more needed to be done.

Court upholds order restraining NASS workers from strike

The National Industrial Court, Abuja, on Monday, held that its order restraining the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) from embarking on a planned strike had not been vacated.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, had instituted a suit against PASAN, seeking an order to restrain its members from closing down the National Assembly.

Fayose recieved N6.9 bn from Dasuki’s imprest, Obanikoro tells court

Former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, on Monday told a Federal High Court that money was given to former Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti from the imprest account of a former National Security Adviser in June 2014. Obanikoro gave evidence in the trial of Fayose before Justice Mojisola Olaterogun in Lagos, where Fayose is facing charges of N6.9bn fraud.

No public funds for friends – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has held a dialogue with Christian Youths in Lagos State, where he assured them that President Muhammadu Buhari administration will not share public funds to friends and families.