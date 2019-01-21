Today’s Noisemakers: Femi Jacobs, Genevieve Nnaji, Elnathan John, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here are the ones we saw today:

The aggression of fake wokeism though… — Femi Jacobs (@FemiJACOBS) January 21, 2019

If you think you are too small to make a difference, you haven’t spent the night with a mosquito. pic.twitter.com/be5xS9u5BX — Genevieve Nnaji MFR (@GenevieveNnaji1) January 21, 2019

My village chiefs have finally come to pay me a visit on this marriage matter ooo. 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ #Donjazzy pic.twitter.com/3aDE8zCsnC — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) January 21, 2019

Poverty is bad. But the fear of poverty, that defining characteristic of Nigeria’s pseudo middle class is worse. It defines everything. The culture. Business. What is tolerated. The shamelessness of otherwise reasonable folk. The forced stupidity of otherwise intelligent folk. — The Writer Formerly Known As Elnathan (@elnathan_john) January 21, 2019