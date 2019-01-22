Article

The Big 5: ASUU strike continues as meeting with FG ends in deadlock; Obasanjo attacks Osinbajo, calls TraderMoni an “idiotic programme” | Other stories

ASUU

Here are the top stories you should be monitoring today:

ASUU strike continues as meeting with FG ends in deadlock

Another meeting between the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) ended on Monday night without an immediate resolution of the ongoing strike.

Stop Onnoghen’s trial now, follow due process, NBA tells Buhari

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has demanded an end to the trail of CJN Walter Onnoghen. The NBA made the recent demand in a statement ahead of the scheduled continuation of Onnoghen’s trial at Code of Conduct Tribunal on Tuesday.

Obasanjo attacks Osinbajo, calls TraderMoni an “idiotic programme”

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has attacked the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, saying that he has displayed executive recklessness and abuse of office. He also mocked the administration’s TraderMoni initiative describing it as an idiotic programme.

Nigerians must resist return of looters to power – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday called Nigerians to resist the return of looters to power by voting for honest and selfless leaders in the forthcoming elections.

Those who pulled out of the strike will regret it – ASUU

ASUU president Prof Biodun Ogunyemi has said that the institutions pulling out of the strike due to pressure from thee video chancellors would regret their actions in the future.

