Marriage counsellor Toke Makinwa, Pastor Adeboye the Trigger Lord – Here are funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

In other words, Pastor Adeboye has experience in marriage while Toke Makinwa has experience in divorce. Follow Toke’s counsel if you want to divorce… and Adeboye’s advice if you want a lasting marriage… It’s a very simple case. Very simple. — Olusegun Iselaiye (@iotama22) February 18, 2020

Living in Abuja is knowing when to order an uber and when to shout ‘taxi’ at green vehicles. — Disaster Sagittarius 🥀 (@TJBenson_) February 18, 2020

If you put money inside my cake, I’ll beat you with it. — she/her (@LadeTawak) February 18, 2020

Texted my dad I love you and man said bye for now😹😭💀 — oyinda (@Tobiafolabi_) February 18, 2020

Pastor Adeboye will just come online, trigger y’all and disappear 😂😂 OG🧢 — Brezzaddict🍼 (@waxzyy_) February 18, 2020

Lol Bounty is sweet and all but don’t overrate it plis..I mean they’re other chocolates way better… Toblerone, Twix, kitkat >>>>> — Drizzy (@drizzyposhh_) February 18, 2020

The way twitter people lick ass ehn, you’ll think it’s coldstone icecream. — Deacon Tolu⛪ (@Bams_Jnr) February 18, 2020