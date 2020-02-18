The YNaija Cover – 18th February

Nigeria’s national security adviser, Babagana Monguno, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, of undue and dangerous interference on national security matters. Consequently, Monguno has fired a warning memo to all service chiefs to desist from taking further directives from Kyari,

Monguno said Kyari’s directives to service chiefs were sometimes issued without the knowledge much less approval of the president, a practice he said has added to government’s failure to contain insecurity.