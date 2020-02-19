Lies I believed | The Daily Vulnerable

by Damola Morenikeji

Maybe you’ve heard those lies too, and believed them.

“Women can multitask better than men. As a man, you should learn how to multitask.”

“Fish stink from the head downward.”

“One of the hallmarks of a responsible person is achieving work-life balance.”

“Everything is equally important.”

One other classic one is about the frog in boiling water. “Put a frog into a pot of hot water and it will jump out,” they said. “But if you place the frog in a warm water and slowly increase the temperature, it will boil to death,” they concluded. I first heard this from a teacher in my primary school. I’ve heard same from senior executives that I respect too. I fear that I might have told someone else once about this.

The problem wasn’t those lies. The problem wasn’t those that told them – some told them in good faith, to motivate good behavior, and to put me “in check.”

The problem was that I based important decisions on those lies. And that didn’t stop until I knew better.