Lies I believed | The Daily Vulnerable

by Damola Morenikeji

Maybe you’ve heard those lies too, and believed them.

“Women can multitask better than men. As a man, you should learn how to multitask.”

“Fish stink from the head downward.”

“One of the hallmarks of a responsible person is achieving work-life balance.”

“Everything is equally important.”

One other classic one is about the frog in boiling water. “Put a frog into a pot of hot water and it will jump out,” they said. “But if you place the frog in a warm water and slowly increase the temperature, it will boil to death,” they concluded. I first heard this from a teacher in my primary school. I’ve heard same from senior executives that I respect too. I fear that I might have told someone else once about this.

The problem wasn’t those lies. The problem wasn’t those that told them – some told them in good faith, to motivate good behavior, and to put me “in check.”

The problem was that I based important decisions on those lies. And that didn’t stop until I knew better.

 

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Our Journey Is Joy February 17, 2020

Men are broken | The Daily Vulnerable

by Ore Fakorede Many boys are raised to feel and express a narrow range of emotions: courage, anger, pride, tough stuff. ...

Our Journey Is Joy February 14, 2020

Feedback Friday: “I won’t avoid life”

Fellow traveller, We love reading your emails, thoughts, and feedback about the TDV pieces you read. We are blessed to be part ...

Our Journey Is Joy February 13, 2020

The Daily Vulnerable: Thorn

by Pelumi Shittu What do you do when you miss a loved one? What do you do when you sorrowfully ...

Our Journey Is Joy February 12, 2020

Where we belong | The Daily Vulnerable

by Ado Aminu My mother, if she remembers this incident [from what I shared yesterday], might muse not without a ...

Our Journey Is Joy February 11, 2020

When clarity meets action at LifeClass

by Damola Morenikeji One treasured part of the work we do at Joy, Inc. is the ease at which people find ...

Our Journey Is Joy February 10, 2020

The Daily Vulnerable: Choose

by Avviva Oluwaseun There’s an innate need in everyone to dominate. I believe it’s the foundation of all human conflict, the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail