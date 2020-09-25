Feedback Friday: Taking things one step at a time has helped | The Daily Vulnerable

We thought of sharing these two feedback from one of the posts we shared some days ago. Keep sending us how relatable (or not) the experiences of others are, what you are rumbling with and how it all can be better. We read every email.

… I have had the feeling of being behind my schedules too many times and I have also come to realise that I will always be or even feel that way. There is always a new plan, project, or even a health emergency that could put everything on hold. Simply taking things one step at a time has helped, being present in a task and not overthinking about the next has kept me more hopeful and grateful for the day.

The goal is really just to enjoy this life that is filled with a lot of uncontrollable circumstances.

Thank you very much for the post of today. I have felt so depressed the last days because I am struggling between job (where they are demanding more and more), school (I have to wrap up with my thesis…) and personal projects.

I feel like I am useless and not designed for it even if I like what I am doing. Thanks for this insight that is giving me another perspective.

