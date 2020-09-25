New US guidelines could restrict Nigerian students to 2-year courses, Lagos calls for monthly payment of house rent | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

The United States is seeking new guidelines that could restrict some international students, including Nigerians, from admission of more than a two-year period.

However, it is unclear when the policy will take effect and if it will affect students currently in the US, in spite of their status document.

Among the countries targeted in the new policy are those on the US “State sponsor of terrorism list” and students from countries that visitors have overstay rate of more than 10 percent.

Lagos government calls for monthly payment of house rent

The Lagos Government has requested that all stakeholders in the real estate sector work out a system for residents to pay house rents on a monthly basis instead of annually.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the call during the Policy Roundtable Dialogue with key stakeholders in the Real Estate Sector in Lekki on Thursday; adding that the situation where residents face pressure once their rents were due was not palatable.

“Landlords should see how they can reduce yearly rent to monthly. The housing deficit in Lagos is huge and unacceptable, but government cannot do it alone,” Sanwo-Olu added.

“Dispute between truck driver, supervisor led to gas explosion” -LASEMA

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has declared that the explosion which occurred in the Ifako-Ijaiye area of Lagos on Thursday, took place after a dispute between a truck driver and his supervisor at Manna Gas Plant.

The Cable reported that the LASEMA Director of Operations, Olatunde Akinsanya, said the agency received a distress call around past 3pm, indicating that an LP gas explosion occurred along Iju-Ishaga road. He said findings revealed that the driver drove out in anger after which the truck’s tyre burst, leading to a spark which triggered the explosion.

“There used to be a manufacturer seal from the place it is been loaded. So this supervisor at Manna gas who is to take custody of the gas said it has been tampered with so he is not going to take it. So it was with that annoyance the driver of the truck was coming out of this axis and suddenly the front tyre burst. In the process, the gear section hit the concrete and there was a spark. It was this spark that provoked gas explosion along the seal that had been tampered,” he added.

Yemi Alade appointed Goodwill Ambassador for UNDP

Entertainer, Yemi Alade has been appointed the Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) by its Administrator, Achim Steiner.

The announcement was made on the UNDP official twitter handle, as Steiner welcomed Alade to the UNDP family in a video clip.

“We can’t wait to hit the ground running with you, Yemi. We look forward to hearing and sharing the issues that you are passionate about — including women’s empowerment and tackling inequality,” he said.

The singer responded to her new role in a message on Instagram by saying, “It is an honour to be named UN goodwill ambassador to the UNDP programme, an agency whose core mission completely aligns with mine, to end poverty and to erase all forms of gender inequality.”

NCDC confirms 125 new COVID-19 cases

125 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-37

Plateau-18

FCT-17

Ogun-15

Rivers-10

Benue-7

Kaduna-7

Anambra-5

Oyo-3

Cross River-2

Ondo-2

Edo-1

Imo-1 57,849 confirmed

49,098 discharged

1,102 deaths